Rahul meets Manipur Governor in Imphal, stresses on the need to maintain peace

Following his meeting with Governor Anusuiya Uikey in Manipur on Friday (June 30), Congress leader Rahul Gandhi stressed on the importance of peace for the state. He said that violence is not a solution and underlined the need for a peaceful resolution in Manipur.
“I’m ready to whatever is needed for peace. I am appealing to everybody to maintain peace, violence can never be the way out,” he told reporters outside the Raj Bhavan.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi met Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey in Imphal.
Congress officials said that the governor assured that steps are being taken to restore peace in the ethnic strife-hit state.
Earlier during the day, he met members of Manipur civil society organisations here and listened to their problems.
Among the different organisations that he met included the Coordination Committee on Manipur Integrity (CoCoMI), a civil society organization, representatives of United Naga Council, the apex body of Naga community in Manipur, the Scheduled Tribe Demand Committee, and prominent personalities including JNU professor Bimol A.
I came to listen to all my brothers and sisters of Manipur.
People of all communities are being very welcoming and loving. It’s very unfortunate that the government is stopping me.
Manipur needs healing. Peace has to be our only priority. pic.twitter.com/WXsnOxFLIa
Rahul also visited two relief camps at Moirang in Bishnupur district, party officials said.
Rahul, who reached Moirang by a chopper from Imphal, met a number of affected people and listened to their plight.
Party sources said both the camps that Rahul visited shelter around 1,000 people.
Rahul was accompanied by former Manipur chief minister Okram Ibobi Singh, party general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal, PCC president Keisham Meghachandra Singh and former MP Ajay Kumar.
Moirang is historically known as the town where the INA hoisted the Indian tricolour in 1944.
On Thursday (June 29), he had visited relief camps in Churachandpur, one of the worst affected towns in the ethnic rioting, which has plagued the northeastern state for the last two months.
High drama ensued during the trip, as his convoy of cars was stopped at Bishnupur by the local police, fearing the carcade may face attacks.
Rahul eventually turned back and flew down to Churachandpur by a helicopter.
The Congress leader is on a two-day visit to Manipur to bring a healing touch to local communities.
