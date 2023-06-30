Rahul meets Manipur Governor in Imphal, stresses on the need to maintain peace

Following his meeting with Governor Anusuiya Uikey in Manipur on Friday (June 30), Congress leader Rahul Gandhi stressed on the importance of peace for the state. He said that violence is not a solution and underlined the need for a peaceful resolution in Manipur.

“I’m ready to whatever is needed for peace. I am appealing to everybody to maintain peace, violence can never be the way out,” he told reporters outside the Raj Bhavan.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi met Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey in Imphal. (Source: AICC) pic.twitter.com/0hUXOCuGdN — ANI (@ANI) June 30, 2023

Congress officials said that the governor assured that steps are being taken to restore peace in the ethnic strife-hit state.

Earlier during the day, he met members of Manipur civil society organisations here and listened to their problems.

Among the different organisations that he met included the Coordination Committee on Manipur Integrity (CoCoMI), a civil society organization, representatives of United Naga Council, the apex body of Naga community in Manipur, the Scheduled Tribe Demand Committee, and prominent personalities including JNU professor Bimol A.