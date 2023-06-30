Amit Shah taunts Rajasthan govt for not setting up special court in Kanhaiya Lal killing case

At a rally in Jaipur, Amit Shah taunted Congress government by bringing up the case of Kanhaiya Lal, a tailor, who was murdered on June 28 last year by two cleaver-wielding men for allegedly insulting Islam on social media

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday (June 30) took a potshot at the Congress government at a rally in Udaipur in poll-bound Rajasthan.

Shah brought up a year-old case involving the shocking murder of a tailor Kanhaiya Lal and castigated the ruling Congress government in Rajasthan for not setting up a special court. “Otherwise, the accused of Kanhaiya Lal’s killing would have been hanged by now,” he said, at the rally organised to highlight the achievements of the Narendra Modi government in the past nine years.

Kanhaiya Lal, a tailor, was murdered on June 28 last year by two cleaver-wielding men, who had accused him of insulting Islam on social media.

Targetting Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot, Shah said, “He didn’t give security to Kanhaiya Lal and let him die. You didn’t even wanted to catch the murderers. It was NIA who did the job. Rajasthan Govt has not set up a special court or else the culprits of Kanhaiya Lal would have been hanged by now. They should be ashamed of this vote bank politics.”

Further, Shah said that he has travelled across the country. From the support he has seen, it is certain that Modi is going to become prime minister in 2024 with BJP winning 300 seats, he said.

Shah also exuded confidence that the BJP will form government in Rajasthan with a record margin when Assembly elections are held later this year.