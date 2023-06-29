Rahul’s launch failed 20 times, LS polls a choice between him and Modi: Shah

"It is true that more than 20 parties agreed to come together. But it must also be noted that these parties are together responsible for scams worth over Rs 20 lakh crore," he said

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said people will choose between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi, whom the Congress “has tried to launch unsuccessfully 20 times”, in the Lok Sabha elections next year.

Addressing a rally in Bihar’s Lakhisarai district, Shah criticised Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, a former BJP ally, for joining hands with corrupt RJD. He also accused Kumar of hoodwinking RJD president Lalu Prasad. In 2024, people of Bihar will have to make a choice between Narendra Modi and Rahul, whom the Congress has tried to launch 20 times, without success, he said.

Also read: After Article 370 abrogation, peace established in JK: Amit Shah

Targets Opposition



Referring to the meeting of Opposition leaders in Patna last week, Shah said, “It is true that more than 20 parties agreed to come together. But it must also be noted that these parties are together responsible for scams worth over Rs 20 lakh crore.” Taking potshots at JDU chief Kumar, who had hosted the meeting, Shah said, “Such a person who keeps switching sides cannot be entrusted with running Bihar.”

Kumar has been harbouring prime ministerial ambitions. But the fact is he is not going to become the prime minister. He is only hoodwinking (murkh bana rahe hain) Laluji, Shah said. The allusion was to Kumar and Prasad joining hands and the promise made by the former that the latter’s son Tejashwi Yadav, currently the deputy CM, will lead the charge when the state faces the next assembly polls.

In his speech that lasted for about 25 minutes, Shah showered praises on Modi, recalling the honour the latter received on his recent visits abroad. It is not the BJP, but the people of India, including Bihar, who are the indirect recipients of the honour, said the home minister. He also mentioned the surgical strikes that took place after Uri army base camp attack and the Balakot airstrikes that followed Pulwama terror strike, claiming that it was in stark contrast to the response of the UPA government headed by then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

Lists achievements



The former BJP president also spoke of the construction of Ram temple at Ayodhya and abrogation of Article 370. “All these parties, Congress, JDU, RJD and TMC, used to say blood will spill on the streets if we touch Article 370. Not a single pebble was hurled anywhere in Jammu and Kashmir,” said Shah, recalling the government’s move of August, 2019.

Also read: All-party meet on Manipur: All efforts being made to restore peace, says Amit Shah

The BJP leader also appeared miffed at repeated charge of Kumar that the current ruling dispensation had accomplished nothing and was obsessed with propaganda. Kumar should have some respect for those with whom he had allied for so long, said Shah, reeling out figures and statistics to underscore the Centre’s contribution towards growth of Bihar, with a special mention of projects like the Patna Metro and the proposed AIIMS at Darbhanga.

Several senior BJP leaders including Union ministers Giriraj Singh, Nityanand Rai and Ashwini Choubey, besides former deputy CM and Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Kumar Modi and state unit president Samrat Choudhary also addressed the rally.

(With agency inputs)