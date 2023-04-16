Sharad Pawar told Uddhav that NCP will never join hands with BJP, claims Raut

On Sunday (April 16), Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut asserted that NCP chief Sharad Pawar had informed Uddhav Thackeray that his party would never form an alliance with the BJP, even if an individual within the party made such a decision.

Raut made the comments in his weekly column Rokhthok in the party mouthpiece Saamana in the wake of speculations that senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar may break ranks to join hands with the ruling BJP in the state, amid a plea seeking disqualification of 16 MLAs of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena pending before the Supreme Court.

However, Ajit Pawar, who is the leader of opposition in the state Assembly, dubbed such speculations as baseless and denied meeting Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah in Mumbai on Saturday night.

Also Read: Maharashtra: Buzz over fresh political ties, Savarkar row strike Maha Vikas Aghadi

Advertisement

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Thackeray’s Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Congress are constituents of the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in the state.

Raut in the Marathi publication claimed, “(Sharad) Pawar told Uddhav Thackeray during their meeting (on Tuesday) that nobody wants to switch over. But, family is being targeted. If anyone takes a personal decision to leave, it is their individual issue. But we as a party will never go with the BJP.”

“There is tremendous anger among people of Maharashtra against the present state government. Any one joining the BJP will be committing political suicide. This is want Thackeray and Pawar felt,” the Rajya Sabha member wrote.

He further claimed that Sharad Pawar during the meeting with former chief minister Thackeray said he would like to tell those who want to switch over that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) “files” will go in a cupboard from the table, but will never be closed.