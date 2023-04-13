Further remand for IIT-Bombay student held over hostel mate’s ‘suicide’

Police told the Special SC/SC court that Khatri had threatened Solanki with a paper cutter after the latter allegedly abused his caste and religion

A special Mumbai court has extended the police remand of IIT-Bombay student Arman Khatri, who has been accused of abetting the suicide of his hostel mate, till April 15.

Darshan Solanki, the student who allegedly ended his life by jumping off the seventh floor of his hostel building on February 12, hailed from Ahmedabad in Gujarat. He was a first-year BTech (Chemical) student.

The hostel is located on the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay campus in suburban Powai.

Prosecution argument

While seeking an extension of the remand, the police told the Special Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe court that Khatri had threatened Solanki with a paper cutter after the latter allegedly abused his caste and religion.

The prosecution said Solanki killed himself due to Khatri’s threats and, therefore, the statements of other students need to be recorded for details of the incident.

Khatri’s mobile phone has been sent for forensic examination, and its analysis report is awaited, the prosecution further told the court.

Granting the police’s plea for extension of Khatri’s remand, Special Judge AP Kanade said, “In my view, for further investigation, the presence of the accused with the police is justified.”

Khatri, who stayed on the same floor of the hostel as Solanki, was arrested earlier this month.

