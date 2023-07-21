Tamil Nadu to adopt Telangana’s IT policy, says minister PTR

Thiaga Rajan said that Telangana achieved remarkable development under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) and that Hyderabad accomplished robust growth in the IT sector.

Tamil Nadu will implement Telangana’s IT policies and strategies in the southern state, Tamil Nadu Minister for Information Technology and Digital Services Palanivel Thiaga Rajan (PTR) said on Friday (July 21) in Hyderabad.

The minister is on a three-day visit to Telangana to study the robust IT sector in Hyderabad, an official release said.

Thiaga Rajan and his team met with Telangana IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao at the Telangana State Secretariat.

Today (July 21), on the second day of the visit, the team visited Telangana’s innovation ecosystem which includes the T-Works, T-Hub, WE Hub, and T-Fiber office in Gachibowli in Hyderabad.

Later, they met with stakeholders in the IT sector, at Tech Mahindra campus. IT Department officials explained to the minister the initiatives of the Telangana government, it said.

Thiaga Rajan said that Telangana achieved remarkable development under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) and that Hyderabad accomplished robust growth in the IT sector.

He further said that though Tamil Nadu was supposed to be on par with Hyderabad and Bengaluru, the desired growth has not been achieved in the IT sector because of earlier governments.

