Tamil Nadu: PTR relieved of Finance portfolio; says he has had two ‘fulfilling years’

Tamil Nadu minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, also known as PTR, was on Thursday (May 11) relieved of the Finance and Human Resources Management departments by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin.

PTR’s removal from the key cabinet post comes close on the heels of a controversy over a couple of audio tapes in which he is purportedly heard making allegations of corruption against the DMK chief and his relatives. The finance portfolio has been handed over to Thangam Thennarasu, who will handle it along with planning, and human resources management departments.

PTR has been given the relatively less important Information Technology and Digital Services portfolio.

The past two years have been the most fulfilling in my life. Under the leadership of CM @mkstalin, I presented one revised budget (’21 – ’22) during the pandemic, and two annual budgets (’22 – ’23, ’23 – ’24) post-pandemic. Despite inheriting record deficits and debt ratios, we… — Dr P Thiaga Rajan (PTR) (@ptrmadurai) May 11, 2023

The Industries portfolio held by Thennarasu has been allocated to TRB Rajaa, the three-time legislator from Mannargudi constituency who was newly inducted into the Council of Ministers.

A Raj Bhavan official release said PTR would helm the IT and digital services department. The IT department portfolio was previously handled by T Mano Thangaraj and he has now been assigned the Milk and Dairy Development department.

SM Nasar, who held the Milk portfolio was dropped from the Cabinet on May 9.

MP Saminathan, Information Minister has got the Tamil development and culture portfolio as well.

Chief Minister MK Stalin going in for the Cabinet reshuffle has been on the cards for a while now.

PTR thanks Stalin