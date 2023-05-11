Tamil Nadu: PTR relieved of Finance portfolio; says he has had two ‘fulfilling years’

Tamil Nadu minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, also known as PTR, was on Thursday (May 11) relieved of the Finance and Human Resources Management departments by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin.
PTR has been given the relatively less important Information Technology and Digital Services portfolio.
The past two years have been the most fulfilling in my life. Under the leadership of CM @mkstalin, I presented one revised budget (’21 – ’22) during the pandemic, and two annual budgets (’22 – ’23, ’23 – ’24) post-pandemic. Despite inheriting record deficits and debt ratios, we…
— Dr P Thiaga Rajan (PTR) (@ptrmadurai) May 11, 2023
PTR, on his part, was quick to tweet that the past two years had been the “most fulfilling” in his life and that he looked forward to re-establishing Tamil Nadu’s position as a leader in the Information Technology sector, his new portfolio.
PTR said under Stalin’s leadership, he had presented one revised budget during the pandemic, and two annual budgets after the pandemic.
“Despite inheriting record deficits and debt ratios, we have invested in a record number of social welfare schemes as well as record capital spending, all while delivering record-setting fiscal improvements. This is the epitome of my public service, and indeed of my life,” he said in a long post.
“I thank my leader CM @mkstalin again, both for providing me with the previous portfolio for two years, and this exciting new role in serving the people,” the tweet added.