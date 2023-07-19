Tamil Nadu: Foxconn officials meet CM Stalin, discuss investment opportunities

FII chief executive officer Brand Cheng accompanied by senior company officials discussed the investment opportunities in Tamil Nadu, TN CM's Office said.

Top officials of Foxconn Industrial Internet (FII), the subsidiary of Taiwan-based Hon Hai Technology Group, popularly known as Foxconn called on Chief Minister MK Stalin and discussed investment opportunities in Tamil Nadu, sources said on Wednesday (July 19).

Foxconn Industrial Internet, is a leading global total solution provider for smart manufacturing and industrial internet, according to its website.

FII chief executive officer Brand Cheng accompanied by senior company officials discussed the investment opportunities in Tamil Nadu, TN CM’s Office tweeted along with a picture from the meeting.

Minister for Industries TRB Rajaa, chief secretary Shiv Das Meena were also present on the occasion.

The meeting of FII officials with the Tamil Nadu government assumes

significance as recently the delegation called on Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah about its proposal to invest Rs 8,800 crore manufacturing plant in the neighbouring state.

Foxconn, a major iPhone assembler for Apple, has proposed to set up a Rs 8,800 crore supplementary plant to that of the unit at Devanahalli Information Technology Investment Region (ITIR) in Karnataka, the state’s Large and Medium Industries Minister MB Patil had said on Monday.

Early this month, Foxconn decided to pull out of the semiconductor joint venture with diversified conglomerate Vedanta Group.

The Vedanta-Foxconn JV had announced the setting up of India’s first electronic chip manufacturing unit in Gujarat with an investment of around Rs 1.50 lakh crore.