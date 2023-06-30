‘Talibanist’, ‘absurd’: Medicos’ demand for hijab in OT invokes mixed reaction in Kerala

Women medicos of Thiruvananthapuram Medical College have sought permission from authorities to wear surgical hoods and long-sleeve scrubs inside the operation theatre as part of their hijab practice

The demand by women medicos of Thiruvananthapuram Medical College, seeking permission to wear surgical hoods and long-sleeve scrubs inside the operation theatre as part of their ‘hijab’ practice, has invoked mixed reactions among the medical and academic fraternity.

Students demand hijab-styled scrubs

On June 26, a group of seven Muslim women students wrote to Principal Dr Linnette J Morris, seeking permission for the same.

Dr. Morris told the media that she has discussed with the students about the importance of adhering to the current, and widely-recognised dress code in operation theatres as well as the need to implement the recommended preventive measures.

The students in their letter said that according to their religious belief, wearing hijab is mandatory for Muslim women under all circumstances and hijab-wearing Muslims find it difficult to strike a balance between “donning compliant religious attire and maintaining modesty while also complying with hospital and operation room regulations”.

“Based on alternatives for hospital personnel in other parts of the world and based on what is available from companies that supply clothing for the operating room, alternatives can be used. Long sleeve scrub jackets and surgical hoods are available which allow us to maintain sterile precautions as well as our hijab. We kindly request you to look into this issue and grant us permission to wear long sleeve scrub jackets and surgical hoods in operation theatre,” read their letter.

Doctors, academics divided

Academics and the medical fraternity in Kerala are divided in their opinion on whether to allow the demands of the medicos or not. A section of doctors argue that the demand is absurd and should not be considered at all. The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has made it clear that the patients should be the prime priority of doctors, and not any beliefs.

“In hospitals, top priority is given to the safety of patients. There is a globally accepted dress code for medicos who conduct surgeries. IMA will continue to stick with the protocols and is not ready to compromise on patient safety,” said Dr Zulfi Nuhu, IMA, Kerala chapter.

Many have stressed that the operation theatre is a secular place and where sterilisation protocol cannot be compromised with.

“The demand was made by a few individual students, not by any organisation. It is evident that these requests, which on the surface cannot be agreed upon, were made in order to stir up unwelcome disagreement and divisiveness. The authorities can only deny it since it can interfere with the sterilisation protocol. This incident serves as a reminder that spaces like operating rooms should be kept secular. Religious rites of any kind ought to be avoided in such places,” said Dr KP Aravindan, a senior pathologist and retired professor who had been the president of Kerala Sastra Sahitya Parishad (KSSP).

Dr Krishnan Balendran, a senior forensic surgeon, said that the episode, however, shouldn’t be used to brand Muslim students as “Talibanists” and that they should be counselled instead of being denounced.

“It is typical for medical school students to have questions and doubts for their professors. Those might be influenced by their biases and beliefs. That the pupils are asking you questions is indicative of your effectiveness as a teacher. Instead of classifying them as ‘Talibanists’ or anything, you should consult with them and offer guidance. The practices of scientific knowledge currently in use are a matter of discussion, as well as religiosity and secularism. You cannot avoid these conversations out of a simple concern for the Sangh Parivar’s gain. It goes much beyond defeating the BJP in elections to combat the Sangh philosophy,” Dr Balendran says.

Talibanisation of medical sciences?

The social media was awash of comments in favour and against these students once the issue was reported in the media. Right-wing trolls accused the students of propagating a ‘Talibanist’ ideology. On the other hand, many political observers saw an element of Islamophobia in a majority of reactions.

“When Muslims express concern about their religious beliefs, it has become customary to compare them to the Taliban and ISIS. This shows how deeply ingrained majoritarianism has become in the country. The religious stagnancy of Indian society is not only confined to one particular religion. However, it is problematic to single out one faith. But, we also cannot ignore the fact that the demand from these doctors is a sign of growing fundamentalism, which sees the religion only in terms of its outward appearance,” observes Shajahan Madampat, a socio-cultural critic and author.

The college’s principal, has, however assured the students that a committee of surgeons will look into their demands.

Students cry foul over ‘leaked letter’

The Thiruvananthapuram Medical College unit of the Students Federation of India (SFI), however, sees a conspiracy behind the alleged leaking of the letter written by the students.

SFI leaders said the leaking of the letter to right-wing trolls is an attempt to create Islamophobia and demanded a probe into the matter.

The principal also said that an internal probe will be conducted to find the source of the leak.