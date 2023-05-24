Karnataka minister hints at overturning hijab, cow slaughter ban

Speaking to reporters near the Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru, Karnataka minister Priyank Kharge said that some elements in the society are moving freely without fear of law and police

All legislations made by the previous BJP government, which “are against the interest of Karnataka, its prosperity and will affect Kannadigas”, will be revised or withdrawn after review, said Karnataka minister Priyank Kharge on Wednesday (May 23).

Speaking to reporters near the Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru, Priyank Kharge said that they were going to withdraw the hijab ban, cow slaughter ban and other laws hindering progress. “Some elements in the society are moving freely without fear of law and police,” he said, adding that this trend has been going on for the last three years.

“We have said that saffronisation is wrong; the Congress follows Basavanna’s principles which everyone can follow. So, what is wrong with Congress-isation?” asked Kharge, one of the eight ministers inducted into the chief minister Siddaramaiah-led cabinet last week.

The previous government had decided to observe certain jayantis (birth anniversary of prominent figures) and left out others, he pointed out.

“Not only jayantis, their orders, whether it is regarding school textbook revision, anti-cow slaughter, anti-conversion bills (laws), all of them will be revised,” Kharge emphasised.

“All those bills (laws) and orders that hamper the economic progress of Karnataka, its prosperity, and will affect Kannadigas, will be withdrawn. Making Karnataka once again the number one is our intention, and we will take steps in that direction,” said Kharge, the son of AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge.

In a tweet, the minister said that the government stands firm on reviewing any bill passed by the previous BJP government that: affects the image of state, deters investment, does not create employment, is unconstitutional and violates rights of an individual. We want to build an economically & socially equal Karnataka.

Further, to reporters, Kharge added that they have promised to make Karnataka a garden of peace for all races. “We don’t care whether it is Bajrang Dal or RSS, if peace is disturbed in the state, the government will ban such organisations. If the BJP leaders cannot accept it, they can go to Pakistan,” he said.

Reacting to Priyank Kharge’s statement, BJP legislative council member Ravikumar said, “We will fight against the government’s decision. Will you allow everyone in the state to convert? He said that we should preserve our culture,” he said.