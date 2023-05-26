BJP worker in TN in trouble after quarrelling with woman doctor in hijab

Ram had accompanied one Subramanian who was ill but when he saw the night duty doctor clad in hijab, he immediately started quarrelling with her, police said

A BJP worker in Tamil Nadu was booked on Friday for picking up a quarrel with a hijab-clad woman doctor over not wearing the white coat at a primary health centre in Nagapattinam district.

Police registered three cases against Bhuvaneswar Ram, who hails from Thirupoondi in the district, after he questioned her credentials in a video of the incident that went viral.

The incident took place at the Thirupoondi primary health centre on the night of May 24.

“I doubt if you are really a doctor. Why are you not in uniform? Why are you wearing a hijab?” he was heard asking the doctor in the video.

Nursing staff at the centre, who came to the rescue of the doctor, also put out a video of Ram picking up a fight.

Ram had accompanied one Subramanian who was ill. When he saw the night duty doctor clad in hijab, he immediately started quarrelling with her, police said.

A senior police official told PTI that three cases under the Indian Penal Code Sections 294 (b) (uttering obscene words in public place), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharging duty) and 298 (uttering words with deliberate intent to wound the religious feelings) were registered against Ram. A search is on to arrest him.

