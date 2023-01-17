A year on, Karnataka hijab ban costs Muslim girls access to education, peace of mind

For 19-year-old Aasma K (name changed on request) from Karnataka's Udupi district, the last year has been an arduous one since the southern state banned Muslim girls from wearing hijabs (headscarves) in educational institutions.

While the ban kicked in February 2022, Aasma told The Federal she has been wearing hijab since she was 11. “The piece of cloth (hijab) has become a part of me. It is my identity. Even my two elder sisters wear hijabs. Nobody has forced us to wear hijab, it is our personal choice.” After a pause, the second-year pre-university student adds, “However, I have been forced to remove my hijab. A price I paid to continue my education.”

While at home and outside, Aasma wears a hijab daily, but she removes it to attend college. Aasma’s college administration, she says, is strictly adhering to the ban, even though the same college allowed her to wear the headscarf along with the college uniform till the piece of cloth became a political tool.

Several of Aasma’s hijab-wearing friends have left the college. Some of them have joined Muslim-run or private institutions where hijab is not banned. But her father can't afford her education in those institutions as the fee is higher than her government-run college. Aasma says, “The ban is an attack on my right to choice guaranteed by the Constitution.” She adds that the worst part is that a few of her friends have stopped attending college and are staying at home —bringing an end to their education midway.