Heavy rains expected in 7 districts of Kerala till October 15

The IMD also forecast moderate rains in Palakkad, Wayanad, Malappuram, Thrissur, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasargod

Several districts of Kerala were hit by heavy rains, which are likely to continue till October 15, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD), which sounded an orange alert in seven districts on Tuesday (October 12).

Four teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam and Idukki districts. In addition, water has been released from Aruvikkara, Neyyar and Peppara reservoirs, anticipating heavy rains in Thiruvananthapuram district.

The IMD also issued a ‘Yellow’ alert in seven other districts — Palakkad, Wayanad, Malappuram, Thrissur, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasargod, forecasting moderate rain.

A Red alert indicates heavy to extremely heavy rains of over 20 cm in 24 hours, while Orange alert means very heavy rains from 6 cm to 20 cm of rains. A Yellow alert denotes heavy rainfall between 6 and 11 cm.

The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority has asked for four teams of National Disaster Relief Fund (NDRF), which will arrive from Arakkonam in Tamil Nadu. Two NDRF teams are already stationed in the state.

On Tuesday (October 12), two children from Malappuram died as a house caved in due landslide triggered by incessant rains.

In Kollam, a 65-year-old man was killed after falling into a ravine.