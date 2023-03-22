Karnataka elections: Cong candidates list will be out in a day or two: DKS

The Chief of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee stated that while the initial plan was to publish the list on Wednesday, it has now been rescheduled for a later date.

On Wednesday, D K Shivakumar, the President of the Karnataka state branch of the party, announced that the Congress party’s initial list of candidates for the upcoming Karnataka elections will be unveiled in the next day or two.

The Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee chief said initially the plan was to release the Congress candidates list for Karnataka elections, on Wednesday, but it has been pushed back to a later date.

Also Read: Karnataka polls: Will be back as CM again, says Bommai

“Today, we had thought of releasing the list of candidates. Our general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala is here and our national president Mallikarjun Kharge has come here for celebrating Ugadi festival. It will be released in a day or two,” Shivakumar told reporters here.

Advertisement

According to sources, the first list comprising about 120 Congress candidates for the Karnataka elections may be out on Thursday afternoon.

Also Read: Karnataka polls: Unsure of Hindutva sentiments, BJP on a statue-building spree

The sources added that the first list will consist of sitting MLAs and those constituencies where there is less opposition to the candidates among the party workers and also stand a good chance to win the election.

(With agency inputs)