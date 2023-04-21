5 soldiers killed as terrorists attack Army vehicle in J&K’s Poonch

The five personnel of the Rashtriya Rifles Unit deployed for counterterrorist operations in this area have unfortunately lost their lives in the incident, the Army said.

Five Army personnel were killed and another was seriously injured on Thursday (April 20) after their vehicle caught fire following a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch, the Army said.

The deceased Army soldiers were from a Rashtriya Rifles unit deployed for counterterror operations, it said in a statement.

Army Chief General Manoj Pande has briefed Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on the incident.

Also read: India’s borders fully secure, surgical strikes broken back of terrorists: Rajnath

Advertisement

“Anguished by the tragedy in Poonch District (J&K), where the Indian Army has lost its brave soldiers after a truck caught fire. In this tragic hour, my thoughts are with the bereaved families,” the defence minister tweeted.

Anguished by the tragedy in Poonch District (J&K), where the Indian Army has lost its brave soldiers after a truck caught fire. In this tragic hour, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) April 20, 2023

The Army said the vehicle the soldiers were travelling in came under fire from unidentified terrorists and it caught fire because of the likely use of grenades.

“Today, at approximately 1500 hours, one Army vehicle, moving between Bhimber Gali and Poonch in the Rajauri sector was fired on by unidentified terrorists, taking advantage of heavy rains and low visibility in the area,” the Army said.

Also read: How terror attack has fuelled communal tension in a harmonious Jammu village

“The vehicle caught fire, due to likely use of grenades by terrorists,” it said.

The five personnel of the Rashtriya Rifles Unit deployed for counterterrorist operations in this area have unfortunately lost their lives in the incident, it said. The Army said another soldier was seriously injured and he was evacuated immediately to the Army hospital at Rajouri.

The Army’s 16 Corps, based in Nagrota, said the deceased soldiers are: Havildar Mandeep Singh, Lance Naik Debashish Baswal, Lance Naik Kulwant Singh, Sepoy Harkrishan Singh and Sepoy Sewak Singh. “The Whitenight corps stand in solidarity with the bereaved families,” it said in a tweet.

Also read: Terrorist who ‘killed’ Kashmiri pandit shot dead in Pulwama encounter

Four of the five soldiers are from Punjab – Mandeep Singh (Chankoian Kacan village), Harkrishan Singh (Talwandi Barth village), Kulwant Singh (Charik), Sewak Singh (Bagha) – while Debashish Baswal is from Odishas Algum Samil Khandayat.

General Manoj Pande #COAS and All Ranks of #IndianArmy salute the supreme sacrifice of 05 #IndianArmy Bravehearts, Hav Mandeep Singh, L/Nk Debashish Baswal, L/Nk Kulwant Singh, Sep Harkrishan Singh & Sep Sewak Singh who laid down their lives in the line of duty at #Poonch Sector. https://t.co/7YSI1sEiEb — ADG PI – INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) April 21, 2023

Sources said officials saw bullet marks on the vehicle and also recovered fragments of grenades confirming it was a terror attack.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said he was anguished at the loss of lives of the brave soldiers. “Their rich service to the nation will never be forgotten. My thoughts are with the bereaved families,” he said in a tweet.

Also read: India at UNSC: Terrorist violence against women and girls rampant

The Army said operations are underway to catch the perpetrators.

In an initial statement, the Army said the five personnel were killed after their vehicle caught fire, adding further details are being ascertained.

Later in the evening, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal staged a protest on the Tawi bridge in the Jammu city and raised anti-Pakistan slogans.

Also read: Kashmiri Pandit, ATM guard shot dead by terrorists in J&K’s Pulwama: Police

Officials said traffic on the Bhimber Gali-Poonch Road was stopped following the incident and the entire area was cordoned off. People travelling to Poonch were advised to take the Mendhar route.

Political parties condemned the attack.

In a tweet, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said, “Strongly condemn the terror attack on an Army vehicle in Poonch District, Jammu & Kashmir. Our deepest condolences to the families of 5 Rashtriya Rifle bravehearts.”

Also read: Violence due to terrorism, insurgency down by 80% under Modi govt: Shah

“Our prayers for the injured personnel. We are united against terrorism,” he said.

Strongly condemn the terror attack on an Army vehicle in Poonch District, Jammu & Kashmir. Our deepest condolences to the families of 5 Rashtriya Rifle bravehearts. Our prayers for the injured personnel. We are united against terrorism. — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) April 20, 2023

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi said the news of the martyrdom of five soldiers in the terrorist attack in Poonch sector of Jammu and Kashmir is very saddening.

“I pay my humble tributes to those heroes and express my deepest condolences to their bereaved families,” Gandhi said.

Jammu and Kashmir BJP chief Ravinder Raina condemned the “cowardly attack by Pakistan-sponsored terrorists and said the killing of soldiers will be avenged.

Also read: Javed Akhtar’s 26/11 terrorists ‘roaming free’ remark in Pakistan goes viral

National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah tweeted, “Terrible news of a terror attack in Poonch that claimed the lives of 5 army jawans in the line of duty. I unequivocally condemn this heinous attack & send my condolences to the loved ones of those killed today. May the souls of the departed rest in peace.”

Apni Party president Altaf Bukhari said he was deeply saddened by the cowardly terrorist attack.

“My heartfelt condolences to the families of the brave hearts who made the ultimate sacrifice for the nation. We stand with our armed forces and their families in this difficult time,” Bukhari said in a tweet.

Peoples Conference chairman Sajad Lone described the attack as dastardly.

“Terrible and tragic news of the attack on an army vehicle and five fatalities. Strongly condemn this dastardly act of terror by cowards. The scourge of violence and terror tragically perseveres and refuses to go,” Lone said on Twitter.

#WATCH | Drone surveillance and search operation underway in the area where terrorists fired on an Indian Army truck in J&K’s Poonch 5 Army soldiers lost their lives, one injured hospitalised (Visuals deferred by unspecified time) pic.twitter.com/4VWNblD4oz — ANI (@ANI) April 20, 2023

(With agency inputs)