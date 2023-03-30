How terror attack has fuelled communal tension in a harmonious Jammu village

A gentle breeze is brushing through the wheat fields on the foothills of Upper Dhangri in Jammu’s Rajouri district, dotted with dozens of houses belonging to refugees from West Pakistan. These single-storey, concrete houses are surrounded by trees and lush green fields, but also by suspicious eyes.

The springtime breeze also carries with it a strange silence. What was once a hamlet of harmony is now an abode of mistrust. Muslims and Hindus used to live here in peace and visit each other happily, but all of that changed after the twin terror attacks that took place on January 1 this year. The attacks left seven people, including two children, dead and 14 others injured.

Over three months have passed since the unprecedented attack. On a sunny Sunday morning, a group of villagers gather to discuss this year's maize cultivation. Their deliberation veers off to the recent tragedy — the first-of-its-kind since their migration from Pakistan during the Partition in 1947 — and the seeds of fear and mistrust it has sown.

After the attacks, the village is deeply divided along communal lines, with tensions running high, and the division having resulted in significant social and political issues within the village, impacting relationships between community members, and causing a sense of disunity.