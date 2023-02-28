Terrorist who ‘killed’ Kashmiri pandit shot dead in Pulwama encounter

The police identified the deceased terrorist as Aqib Mustaq Bhat, who initially worked for the Hizbul Mujahideen before moving to The Resistance Front

Two days after a Kashmiri Pandit Sanjay Sharma was shot dead, the terrorist involved in the crime was eliminated in an encounter with security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Tuesday (February 28).

ADGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar said the ultra killed in an overnight gunfight with security forces has been identified as the killer of Sharma. Two security force personnel were injured in the gun battle.

The police identified the deceased as Aqib Mustaq Bhat, who initially worked for the Hizbul Mujahideen before moving to The Resistance Front.

#AwantiporaEncounterUpdate: Killed #terrorist identified as Aqib Mustaq Bhat of #Pulwama (A category). He initially worked for HM #terror outfit, nowadays he had been working with TRF. #Killer of late Sanjay Sharma #neutralised: ADGP Kashmir@JmuKmrPolice https://t.co/1EdTeobWYP — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) February 28, 2023

Advertisement

Sharma, a bank guard, was shot dead by terrorists on Sunday morning (February 26) barely 100 metres from his home in Achan in Pulwama when he was on his way to the local market. He was rushed to a hospital by passersby but he succumbed to his injuries.

He was cremated in his native village in Pulwama on Monday (February 27).

Also read: Kashmiri Pandit ATM guard shot dead by terrorists in J&Ks Pulwama: Police

Sharma is the fifth Kashmiri Pandit to be killed in the Valley since militants renewed targeted attacks on the community in October 2021. He is survived by his wife Sunita and their three children — two daughters and a son.

(With inputs from agencies)