Violence due to terrorism, insurgency down by 80% under Modi govt: Shah

The country has seen an 80 per cent reduction in violence from terrorism in Kashmir, insurgency in the Northeast and left-wing extremism under the Narendra Modi government, said Union home minister Amit Shah, underscoring that the prime minister’s vision is to see India at the top in the world.

Addressing an event organised by a media group in Nagpur on Saturday, Shah said the country faced internal security challenges in terms of Kashmir, Northeast and left-wing extremism before the Modi government came to power in 2014. “I can say today that there has been an 80 per cent reduction in violence due to terrorism in Kashmir, insurgency in the Northeast and left-wing extremism under the Modi government,” he said.

The home minister said the Kashmir Valley saw about 1.8 crore tourists in a year. There had been investments worth Rs 12,000 crore in Kashmir in 70 years, but under the Modi government, the valley has got Rs 12,000 crore in just three years, he said. Each home in Kashmir has been provided with tap water and electricity, which is a huge change, he said.

Insurgency has significantly come down in the Northeast, Shah said, stressing that the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) has been withdrawn from about 60 per cent of the area in the Northeast. He said India is becoming self-reliant in defence production with 70 per cent self-reliance and asserted that the country is turning into a manufacturing hub in the world under Modi.

Shah said India will be leading the world in hydrogen production in two to three years. Similarly, India will be way ahead in the field of satellites in four to five years, he said. Indian start-ups are also proving their mettle to the world, he said.

