Pathaan row: After asking ‘who is Shah Rukh Khan’, Assam CM gets SRK’s call at 2 am

Shah Rukh and the movie ‘Pathaan’ are facing a backlash from far-right ‘Hindutva’ groups for showing Deepika Padukone in a saffron bikini in a song ‘Besharam Rang’.

After Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma asked “who is Shah Rukh Khan?”, he received a call from the Bollywood actor at 2 am on Sunday (January 22).

During the phone call to Sarma, Shah Rukh expressed concern over a protest against his new film Pathaan in Guwahati.

Sarma assured the actor that his government will enquire about the demonstration against the movie and ensure that “no such untoward incidents” would occur again.

Also read: ‘Security for Pathaan screening responsibility of govt’

Advertisement

Earlier, the CM had said “who is Shahrukh Khan? I don’t know anything about him or his film Pathaan”, while responding to queries by reporters about the violent protest by Bajrang Dal activists, who stormed a theatre at Narengi in the city on Friday, where the film is slated to be screened.

The far right-wing group’s volunteers tore down the film’s posters and burnt them.

On Sunday morning, Sarma took to Twitter and wrote, “Bollywood actor Shri @iamsrk called me and we talked today morning at 2 am. He expressed concern about an incident in Guwahati during screening of his film. I assured him that it’s duty of state govt to maintain law & order. We’ll enquire and ensure no such untoward incidents.”

Bollywood actor Shri @iamsrk called me and we talked today morning at 2 am. He expressed concern about an incident in Guwahati during screening of his film. I assured him that it’s duty of state govt to maintain law & order. We’ll enquire and ensure no such untoward incidents. — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) January 22, 2023

Notably, the CM had on Saturday said action would be taken if law and order is violated, though Khan had not called him over the matter.

Also read: ‘Pathaan’ on OTT: Delhi HC directs Yash Raj to include audio, Hindi subtitles

Shah Rukh and the movie Pathaan are facing a backlash from far-right ‘Hindutva’ groups for showing Deepika Padukone in a saffron bikini in the song ‘Besharam Rang’.

Many leaders, including those in the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, have demanded a ban on the film.

Also read: ‘Pathaan’ trailer drops, SRK promises high-octane action and Twitter reacts

Pathaan, which has been directed by Siddharth Anand, will be released on January 25.