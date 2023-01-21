Who is Shah Rukh Khan, asks Assam CM amid protest against ‘Pathaan’

Sarma said the people of the state should be concerned about Assamese and not Hindi films

“Who is Shah Rukh Khan? I don’t know anything about him or the film Pathaan,” was Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s curt reply to media queries in Guwahati on Saturday.

Sarma was responding to the questions on violent protest by Bajrang Dal activists, who entered a theatre in Guwahati, where the film is slated to be screened, tore down its posters, and burnt them.

“Khan has not called me, though many from Bollywood do so, regarding the problem. But if he does, I will look into the matter. Action will be taken if law and order has been violated and a case will be filed,” he said.

Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan and his film ‘Pathaan’ are facing backlash for showing Deepika Padukone in a saffron bikini in the song ‘Besharam Rang’. Many outfits, including the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, have demanded a ban on the film.

When reporters told him that Shah Rukh is a Bollywood superstar, Sarma said the people of the state should be concerned about Assamese and not Hindi films.

He said the Assamese film ‘Dr Bezbarua – Part 2’, the first directorial venture of late Nipon Goswami, will be released soon. “People should see it.”

‘Pathaan’, which has been directed by Siddharth Anand, will be released on January 25.

