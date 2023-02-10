Women’s T20 World Cup 2023: Schedule, squads, format, live TV, streaming and more

India, the runner-up in the last edition of Women's T20 World Cup in 2020, will open its campaign with a game against Pakistan on Sunday in Cape Town.

The eighth edition of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup begins in South Africa tonight (February 10) with the host nation facing Sri Lanka in Cape Town. A total of 23 matches will be played over 15 days.

Ten teams including India are participating in ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023. India opens its campaign against Pakistan on Sunday (February 12) in Cape Town.

Australia has dominated previous T20 World Cups, having won the title five times. The other two champions are England and West Indies. The Women’s T20 World Cup is being held after a gap of three years.

In the last edition in 2020, Australia defeated India by 85 runs in the final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

Here is all you need to know about ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023. Check out the schedule, squads, format, live TV and streaming information, past champions, and more.

Groups

Group A: Australia, Bangladesh, New Zealand, South Africa, Sri Lanka.

Group B: England, India, Ireland, Pakistan, West Indies.

Format

Each team will play every other team once in its Group. At the conclusion of the Group Stage, the teams that finish first and second in each Group will play in the semi-finals.

Points

Win: 2; Tie, No Result or abandoned: 1; Loss or Forfeit: 0

Group Stage

In the event of teams finishing on equal points in their Group, the right to progress to the semi-finals of the competition will be decided in the following order of priority:

a) The team with the greatest number of wins in its Group will be placed in a higher position.

b) If there are teams with equal points and equal wins in the Group stage, then in such case the team with the higher net run rate in the Group stage will be placed in the higher position.

c) If two or more teams are still equal, they will be ordered according to the head-to-head match played between them (points then net run rate in those matches)

d) If the above does not resolve the Group ordering, or if all matches within a Group produce no results, then the teams will be ordered as per their original Group seedings.

Semi-finals

a) If a Semi-Final is tied, the teams shall compete in a Super Over to determine which team progresses to the Final.

b) If following a tie, weather conditions prevent the Super Over from being completed, or if the match is abandoned or a no result, then the team that finished first in its Super 6 Group will progress to the Final.

Final

a) In the event of a tied final, the teams shall compete in a Super Over to determine which team is the winner.

b) If following a tie, weather conditions prevent the Super Over from being completed, or if the match is abandoned or a no result, the teams shall be declared joint winners.

Net Run Rate

A team’s net run rate is calculated by deducting from the average runs per over scored by that team throughout the competition, the average runs per over scored against that team throughout the competition.

In the event of a team being all out in less than its full quota of overs, the calculation of its net run rate shall be based on the full quota of overs to which it would have been entitled and not on the number of overs in which the team was dismissed.

Live TV and streaming information

In India, Star Sports will broadcast all the matches live across the Star network. Live streaming is on Disney+Hotstar. For all India matches, there will be regional language coverage in Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, and Telugu.

TV commentators

Mithali Raj, Mignon Du Preez, Sana Mir, Dane Van Niekerk, Natalie Germanos, Kass Naidoo, WV Raman, Debbie Hockley, Katey Martin, Lisa Sthalekar, Stacy-Ann King, Mel Jones, Anjum Chopra, Ebony Rainford-Brent, Ian Bishop, Nasser Hussain, Mpumelelo Mbangwa and Alan Wilkins.

Venues

Newlands Cricket Ground, Cape Town; Boland Park, Paarl; and St George’s Park Cricket Ground, Gqeberha. Newlands will host group games as well as the semi-finals and the final.

Past champions of ICC Women’s T20 World Cup

2009 – England

– England 2010 – Australia

– Australia 2012 – Australia

– Australia 2014 – Australia

– Australia 2016 – West Indies

– West Indies 2018 – Australia

– Australia 2020 – Australia

ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 squads

Australia: Meg Lanning (captain), Alyssa Healy (vice-captain), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Heather Graham, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Tahlia McGrath, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham.

Meg Lanning (captain), Alyssa Healy (vice-captain), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Heather Graham, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Tahlia McGrath, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham. Bangladesh: Nigar Sultana Joty (captain) Marufa Akter, Fargana Hoque Pinky, Fahima Khatun, Shorna Akter, Salma Khatun, Jahanara Alam, Shamima Sultana, Murshida Khatun, Nahida Akter, Rumana Ahmed, Lata Mondol, Ritu Moni, Disha Biswas, Sobhana Mostary.

Nigar Sultana Joty (captain) Marufa Akter, Fargana Hoque Pinky, Fahima Khatun, Shorna Akter, Salma Khatun, Jahanara Alam, Shamima Sultana, Murshida Khatun, Nahida Akter, Rumana Ahmed, Lata Mondol, Ritu Moni, Disha Biswas, Sobhana Mostary. New Zealand: Sophie Devine (captain), Suzie Bates, Bernadine Bezuidenhout, Eden Carson, Lauren Down, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Hayley Jensen, Fran Jonas, Amelia Kerr, Jess Kerr, Molly Penfold, Georgia Plimmer, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu.

Sophie Devine (captain), Suzie Bates, Bernadine Bezuidenhout, Eden Carson, Lauren Down, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Hayley Jensen, Fran Jonas, Amelia Kerr, Jess Kerr, Molly Penfold, Georgia Plimmer, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu. South Africa: Sune Luus (captain), Annerie Dercksen, Marizanne Kapp, Lara Goodall, Ayabonga Khaka, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Shabnim Ismail, Tazmin Brits, Masabata Klaas, Laura Wolvaardt, Sinalo Jafta, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Anneke Bosch, Delmi Tucker.

Sune Luus (captain), Annerie Dercksen, Marizanne Kapp, Lara Goodall, Ayabonga Khaka, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Shabnim Ismail, Tazmin Brits, Masabata Klaas, Laura Wolvaardt, Sinalo Jafta, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Anneke Bosch, Delmi Tucker. Sri Lanka: Chamari Athapaththu (captain), Oshadi Ranasinghe, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Nilakshi de Silva, Kavisha Dilhari, Anushka Sanjeewani, Kaushini Nuthyangana, Malsha Shehani, Inoka Ranaweera, Sugandika Kumari, Achini Kulasuriya, Vishmi Gunaratne, Tharika Sewwandi, Ama Kanchana, Sathya Sandeepani.

Chamari Athapaththu (captain), Oshadi Ranasinghe, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Nilakshi de Silva, Kavisha Dilhari, Anushka Sanjeewani, Kaushini Nuthyangana, Malsha Shehani, Inoka Ranaweera, Sugandika Kumari, Achini Kulasuriya, Vishmi Gunaratne, Tharika Sewwandi, Ama Kanchana, Sathya Sandeepani. India: Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Richa Ghosh, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Devika Vaidya, Radha Yadav, Renuka Thakur, Anjali Sarvani, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Shikha Pandey.

Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Richa Ghosh, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Devika Vaidya, Radha Yadav, Renuka Thakur, Anjali Sarvani, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Shikha Pandey. Pakistan: Bismah Maroof (captain), Aiman Anwar, Aliya Riaz, Ayesha Naseem, Sadaf Shamas, Fatima Sana, Javeria Wadood, Muneeba Ali, Nashra Sundhu, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Amin, Sidra Nawaz, Tuba Hassan.

Bismah Maroof (captain), Aiman Anwar, Aliya Riaz, Ayesha Naseem, Sadaf Shamas, Fatima Sana, Javeria Wadood, Muneeba Ali, Nashra Sundhu, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Amin, Sidra Nawaz, Tuba Hassan. England: Heather Knight (captain), Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Kate Cross, Freya Davies, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Katherine Sciver-Brunt, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Danni Wyatt.

Heather Knight (captain), Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Kate Cross, Freya Davies, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Katherine Sciver-Brunt, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Danni Wyatt. Ireland: Laura Delany (captain), Rachel Delaney, Georgina Dempsey, Amy Hunter, Shauna Kavanagh, Arlene Kelly, Gaby Lewis, Louise Little, Sophie MacMahon, Jane Maguire, Cara Murray, Leah Paul, Orla Prendergast, Eimear Richardson, Mary Waldron.

Laura Delany (captain), Rachel Delaney, Georgina Dempsey, Amy Hunter, Shauna Kavanagh, Arlene Kelly, Gaby Lewis, Louise Little, Sophie MacMahon, Jane Maguire, Cara Murray, Leah Paul, Orla Prendergast, Eimear Richardson, Mary Waldron. West Indies: Hayley Matthews (captain), Shemaine Campbelle (vice-captain), Aaliyah Alleyne, Shamilia Connell, Afy Fletcher, Shabika Gajnabi, Chinelle Henry, Trishan Holder, Zaida James, Djenaba Joseph, Chedean Nation, Karishma Ramharack, Shakera Selman, Stafanie Taylor, Rashada Williams.

ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 schedule (All times IST)

10 February

South Africa vs Sri Lanka – Cape Town (10:30 PM)

11 February

West Indies vs England – Paarl (6:30 PM)

Australia vs New Zealand – Paarl (10:30 PM)

12 February

India vs Pakistan – Cape Town (6:30 PM)

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka – Cape Town (10:30 PM)

13 February

Ireland vs England – Paarl (6:30 PM)

South Africa vs New Zealand – Paarl (10:30 PM)

14 February

Australia vs Bangladesh – Gqeberha (10:30 PM)

15 February

India vs West Indies – Cape Town (6:30 PM)

Pakistan vs Ireland – Cape Town (10:30 PM)

16 February

Sri Lanka vs Australia – Gqeberha (6:30 PM)

17 February

New Zealand vs Bangladesh – Cape Town (6:30 PM)

West Indies vs Ireland – Cape Town (10:30 PM)

18 February

India vs England – Gqeberha (6:30 PM)

South Africa vs Australia – Gqeberha (10:30 PM)

19 February

Pakistan vs West Indies – Paarl (6:30 PM)

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka – Paarl (10:30 PM)

20 February

India vs Ireland – Gqeberha (6:30 PM)

21 February

England vs Pakistan – Cape Town (6:30 PM)

South Africa vs Bangladesh – Cape Town (10:30 PM)

23 February

Semi-final 1 (Group 1, 1st vs Group 2, 2nd) – Cape Town (6:30 PM)

24 February

Semi-final 2 (Group 2, 1st vs Group 1, 2nd) – Cape Town (6:30 PM)

26 February

Final – Cape Town (6:30 PM)

Reserve days

The semi-finals and final shall have a reserve day allocated (24 and 25 February for the semi-finals and 27 February for the final) on which an incomplete match shall be continued from the scheduled day. No other matches shall have a reserve day allocated.

Players to watch

Beth Mooney picked up Player of the Tournament honours in 2020 and remains a consistent source of runs at the top of the Australian order, while all-rounder Tahlia McGrath has become a key cog in their machine.

India’s Smriti Mandhana and South Africa’s Laura Wolvaardt each have cover drives to turn heads in their armoury and are likely to be in the leading run-scorer conversation, along with the evergreen and in-form Suzie Bates of New Zealand.

England have been boosted by a seamless return to the international arena for Nat Sciver-Brunt, among the game’s leading all-rounders, and her teammate Sophie Ecclestone arrives ranked top of the ICC Women’s Rankings for T20I Bowlers.

Ecclestone’s fellow left-arm spinner Nonkululeko Mlaba looks ready to shine on home turf and, at 22, is one of several young stars aiming to make a name for themselves.

That list also includes eighteen-year-old duo Marufa Akter, Bangladesh’s exciting seamer, and hard-hitting Pakistan batter Ayesha Naseem, while Ireland skipper Gaby Lewis already has eight years of international experience behind her at the age of just 21.

Harshitha Samarawickrama is among Sri Lanka’s brightest hopes while West Indies will need experienced all-rounders Hayley Matthews – so influential when they won this competition in 2016 – and Stafanie Taylor to be at their best if they are to go far.