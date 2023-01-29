Indian women create history; win ICC Women’s Under-19 T20 World Cup

This was the Indian women’s cricket team’s first-ever World Cup trophy at any level. The seniors reached the World Cup final on three occasions across formats but failed to win the crown.

India created history on Sunday (January 29) by winning the inaugural ICC Women’s Under-19 T20 World Cup in Potchefstroom, South Africa.

In the final, India defeated England by seven wickets at the JB Marks Oval (Senwes Park), chasing down 69 runs in 14 overs.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced a reward of ₹5 crore for the team and its support staff.

Women’s Cricket in India is on the upswing and the World Cup triumph has taken the stature of women’s cricket several notches higher. I am delighted to announce INR 5 crore for the entire team and support staff as prize money. This is surely a path-breaking year. — Jay Shah (@JayShah) January 29, 2023

India’s run chase began with a boundary off the first ball from captain Shafali Varma, who celebrated her 19th birthday yesterday.

She was dismissed for an 11-ball 15 in the third over. Her opening partner Shweta Sehrawat too followed, getting out for just five with India reduced to 20/2 in 3.4 overs. Shweta ended the tournament as the top run-getter with 297 runs (three fifties; highest 92 not out) from seven matches.

After the early loss of two wickets, Soumya Tiwari and Gongadi Trisha (24) made sure that there were no hiccups on way to India’s title triumph. The duo added 46 runs for the third wicket.

With just three runs away from victory, Trisha was dismissed. Soumya (24 not out) hit the winning run.

Earlier, Indian bowlers restricted England to a paltry 68 all out in 17.1 overs. Pacer and new ball bowler Titas Sadhu was superb with 2/6 from four overs. Archana Devi and Parshavi Chopra took two wickets apiece.

Mannat Kashyap, Shafali and Sonam Yadav bagged one wicket each.

After being sent into to bat by Shafali, England struggled against the Indians. It was reduced to 22/4 in 6.2 overs and never recovered.

India was excellent with the ball and in the field. Ryana MacDonald-Gay was the top scorer for England with 19. Seven England batters failed to reach double-digit scores.

India’s route to the ICC Women’s Under-19 T20 World Cup trophy

Game 1: Group D: Beat South Africa by 7 wickets

Group D: Beat South Africa by 7 wickets Game 2: Group D: Beat UAE by 122 runs

Group D: Beat UAE by 122 runs Game 3: Group D: Beat Scotland by 83 runs

Group D: Beat Scotland by 83 runs Game 4: Super Six: Lost to Australia by 7 wickets

Super Six: Lost to Australia by 7 wickets Game 5: Super Six: Beat Sri Lanka by 7 wickets

Super Six: Beat Sri Lanka by 7 wickets Game 6: Semi-final: Beat New Zealand by 8 wickets

Semi-final: Beat New Zealand by 8 wickets Game 7: Final: Beat England by 7 wickets

India’s Playing XI in the final against England

Shafali Verma (captain), Shweta Sehrawat (vice-captain), Soumya Tiwari, Gongadi Trisha, Richa Ghosh (wicketkeeper), Hrishita Basu, Titas Sadhu, Mannat Kashyap, Archana Devi, Parshavi Chopra, Sonam Yadav.

Full India squad

Shafali Verma (captain), Shweta Sehrawat (vice-captain), Richa Ghosh (wicketkeeper), G Trisha, Soumya Tiwari, Sonia Mendhiya, Hurley Gala, Hrishita Basu (wicketkeeper), Sonam Yadav, Mannat Kashyap, Archana Devi, Parshavi Chopra, Titas Sadhu, Falak Naz, Shabnam.