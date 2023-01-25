Adani, RCB among 5 Women’s Premier League (WPL) team owners

"Today is a historic day in cricket as the bidding for teams of inaugural WPL broke the records of the inaugural Men’s IPL in 2008. Congratulations to the winners as we garnered Rs.4669.99 Cr in total bid," said BCCI secretary Jay Shah.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday (January 25) announced the five successful bidders for the Women’s Indian Premier League (WIPL) with the Indian cricket board getting a combined valuation of ₹4,669.99 crore.

The inaugural women’s Twenty20 league – named Women’s Premier League (WPL) will be played in March with the participation of five teams (Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and Lucknow).

Adani Sportsline Pvt Ltd, Reliance Industries’ Indiawin Sports Pvt Ltd, Royal Challengers Sports Pvt Ltd, JSW GMR Cricket Pvt Ltd and Capri Global Holdings Pvt Ltd are the five owners of WPL.

At ₹1,289 crore, the Ahmedabad franchise is the costliest, owned by Adani Sportsline.

Now, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Delhi Capitals (DC) and Mumbai Indians’ (MI) owners have both men’s and women’s IPL teams.

“Today is a historic day in cricket as the bidding for teams of inaugural WPL broke the records of the inaugural Men’s IPL in 2008. Congratulations to the winners as we garnered Rs.4669.99 Cr in total bid,” said BCCI secretary Jay Shah.

He added, “This marks the beginning of a revolution in women’s cricket and paves the way for a transformative journey ahead not only for our women cricketers but for the entire sports fraternity. The WPL would bring necessary reforms in women’s cricket and would ensure an all-encompassing ecosystem that benefits each and every stakeholder.”

Earlier this month, the BCCI sold the media rights to Viacom18 for ₹951 crore, getting ₹7.09 crore per match value for five years.

Women’s Premier League (WPL) owners

Adani Sportsline Pvt Ltd (Ahmedabad) – ₹1,289 crore

Indiawin Sports Pvt Ltd (Mumbai) – ₹912.99 crore

Royal Challengers Sports Pvt Ltd (Bengaluru) – ₹901 crore

JSW GMR Cricket Pvt Ltd (Delhi) – ₹810 crore

Capri Global Holdings Pvt Ltd (Lucknow) – ₹757 crore