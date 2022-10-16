T20 World Cup: Schedule, squads, groups, live TV, streaming, audio

T20 World Cup 2022 will be played across seven venues (Adelaide, Brisbane, Geelong, Hobart, Melbourne, Perth and Sydney) in Australia with 16 teams competing for the top prize.

The ICC Twenty20 World Cup 2022 commences today (October 16) in Australia with first round matches while the Super 12 phase will get underway next Sunday (October 23) with two matches scheduled including the big game – India versus Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

Here is the full schedule of T20 World Cup, all the 16 squads, groups, and live TV, live streaming and audio broadcast information.

First Round

Group A

Namibia, The Netherlands, Sri Lanka, United Arab Emirates

Group B

Ireland, Scotland, West Indies, Zimbabwe

First Round Group A Squads

Namibia: Gerhard Erasmus (captain), JJ Smit, Divan la Cock, Stephan Baard, Nicol Loftie Eaton, Jan Frylinck, David Wiese, Ruben Trumpelmann, Zane Green (wicketkeeper), Bernard Scholtz, Tangeni Lungameni, Michael van Lingen (wicketkeeper), Ben Shikongo, Karl Birkenstock, Lohan Louwrens (wicketkeeper), Helao Ya France.

Gerhard Erasmus (captain), JJ Smit, Divan la Cock, Stephan Baard, Nicol Loftie Eaton, Jan Frylinck, David Wiese, Ruben Trumpelmann, Zane Green (wicketkeeper), Bernard Scholtz, Tangeni Lungameni, Michael van Lingen (wicketkeeper), Ben Shikongo, Karl Birkenstock, Lohan Louwrens (wicketkeeper), Helao Ya France. The Netherlands: Scott Edwards (captain and wicketkeeper), Colin Ackermann, Shariz Ahmad, Logan van Beek, Tom Cooper, Brandon Glover, Timm van der Gugten, Fred Klaassen, Bas de Leede, Paul van Meekeren, Roelof van der Merwe, Stephan Myburgh, Teja Nidamanuru, Max O’Dowd, Tim Pringle, Vikram Singh.

Scott Edwards (captain and wicketkeeper), Colin Ackermann, Shariz Ahmad, Logan van Beek, Tom Cooper, Brandon Glover, Timm van der Gugten, Fred Klaassen, Bas de Leede, Paul van Meekeren, Roelof van der Merwe, Stephan Myburgh, Teja Nidamanuru, Max O’Dowd, Tim Pringle, Vikram Singh. Sri Lanka (One-time champion, 2014): Dasun Shanaka (captain), Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wicketkeeper), Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera (subject to fitness), Lahiru Kumara (subject to fitness), Dilshan Madushanka, Pramod Madushan. Standby Players: Ashen Bandara, Praveen Jayawickrema, Dinesh Chandimal, Binura Fernando, Nuwanidu Fernando.

Dasun Shanaka (captain), Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wicketkeeper), Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera (subject to fitness), Lahiru Kumara (subject to fitness), Dilshan Madushanka, Pramod Madushan. Ashen Bandara, Praveen Jayawickrema, Dinesh Chandimal, Binura Fernando, Nuwanidu Fernando. United Arab Emirates: CP Rizwan (captain), Vriitya Aravind (wicketkeeper), Chirag Suri, Muhammad Waseem, Basil Hameed, Aryan Lakra, Zawar Farid, Kashif Daud, Karthik Meiyappan, Ahmed Raza, Zahoor Khan, Junaid Siddique, Sabir Ali, Alishan Sharafu, Aayan Khan. Standby players: Sultan Ahmed, Fahad Nawaz, Vishnu Sukumaran, Adithya Shetty, Sanchit Sharma.

First Round Group B Squads

Ireland: Andrew Balbirnie (captain), Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Stephen Doheny (wicketkeeper), Fionn Hand, Josh Little, Barry McCarthy, Conor Olphert, Simi Singh, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (wicketkeeper), Graham Hume.

Andrew Balbirnie (captain), Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Stephen Doheny (wicketkeeper), Fionn Hand, Josh Little, Barry McCarthy, Conor Olphert, Simi Singh, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (wicketkeeper), Graham Hume. Scotland: Richard Berrington (captain), George Munsey, Michael Leask, Bradley Wheal, Chris Sole, Chris Greaves, Safyaan Sharif, Josh Davey, Matthew Cross (wicketkeeper), Calum MacLeod, Hamza Tahir, Mark Watt, Brandon McMullen, Michael Jones, Craig Wallace (wicketkeeper).

Richard Berrington (captain), George Munsey, Michael Leask, Bradley Wheal, Chris Sole, Chris Greaves, Safyaan Sharif, Josh Davey, Matthew Cross (wicketkeeper), Calum MacLeod, Hamza Tahir, Mark Watt, Brandon McMullen, Michael Jones, Craig Wallace (wicketkeeper). West Indies (Two-time champion, 2012 and 2016): Nicholas Pooran (captain and wicketkeeper), Rovman Powell, Yannic Cariah, Johnson Charles, Sheldon Cottrell, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Kyle Mayers, Obed Mccoy, Raymon Reifer, Odean Smith, Shamarh Brooks.

Nicholas Pooran (captain and wicketkeeper), Rovman Powell, Yannic Cariah, Johnson Charles, Sheldon Cottrell, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Kyle Mayers, Obed Mccoy, Raymon Reifer, Odean Smith, Shamarh Brooks. Zimbabwe: Craig Ervine (captain), Ryan Burl, Regis Chakabva (wicketkeeper), Tendai Chatara, Bradley Evans, Luke Jongwe, Clive Madande (wicketkeeper), Wessly Madhevere, Wellington Masakadza, Tony Munyonga, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Sean Williams. Standby players: Tanaka Chivanga, Innocent Kaia, Kevin Kasuza, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Victor Nyauchi.

Super 12

Group 1

Afghanistan, Australia, England, New Zealand, Group A winner, Group B runner-up

Group 2

Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, South Africa, Group B winner, Group A runner-up

Super 12 Group 1 Squads

Afghanistan: Mohammad Nabi (captain), Najibullah Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wicketkeeper), Azmatullah Omarzai, Darwish Rasooli, Farid Ahmad Malik, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Hazratullah Zazai, Ibrahim Zadran, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Naveen ul Haq, Qais Ahmad, Rashid Khan, Salim Safi, Usman Ghani. Standby players: Afsar Zazai, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Rahmat Shah, Gulbadin Naib.

Mohammad Nabi (captain), Najibullah Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wicketkeeper), Azmatullah Omarzai, Darwish Rasooli, Farid Ahmad Malik, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Hazratullah Zazai, Ibrahim Zadran, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Naveen ul Haq, Qais Ahmad, Rashid Khan, Salim Safi, Usman Ghani. Afsar Zazai, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Rahmat Shah, Gulbadin Naib. Australia (Defending champion, 2021): Aaron Finch (captain), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis (wicketkeeper), Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wicketkeeper), David Warner, Adam Zampa.

Aaron Finch (captain), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis (wicketkeeper), Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wicketkeeper), David Warner, Adam Zampa. England (One-time winner, 2010): Jos Buttler (captain and wicketkeeper), Moeen Ali, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Alex Hales. Standby players: Liam Dawson, Richard Gleeson, Tymal Mills.

Jos Buttler (captain and wicketkeeper), Moeen Ali, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Alex Hales. Standby players: Liam Dawson, Richard Gleeson, Tymal Mills. New Zealand: Kane Williamson (captain), Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Mitchell Santner, Glenn Phillips (wicketkeeper), Jimmy Neesham, Daryl Mitchell, Adam Milne, Martin Guptill, Lockie Ferguson, Devon Conway (wicketkeeper), Mark Chapman, Michael Bracewell, Trent Boult, Finn Allen (wicketkeeper).

Super 12 Group 2 Squads

Bangladesh: Shakib Al Hasan (captain), Nurul Hasan (wicketkeeper), Afif Hossain, Ebadot Hossain, Hasan Mahmud, Litton Das (wicketkeeper), Mehidy Hassan Miraz, Mustafizur Rahman, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shoriful Islam, Soumya Sarkar, Musaddek Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Yasir Ali Chowdhury. Reserves: Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Sabbir Rahman, Mohammad Saifuddin.

Shakib Al Hasan (captain), Nurul Hasan (wicketkeeper), Afif Hossain, Ebadot Hossain, Hasan Mahmud, Litton Das (wicketkeeper), Mehidy Hassan Miraz, Mustafizur Rahman, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shoriful Islam, Soumya Sarkar, Musaddek Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Yasir Ali Chowdhury. Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Sabbir Rahman, Mohammad Saifuddin. India (One-time champion, 2007): Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammad Shami. Standby players: Mohammed Siraj, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi, Shardul Thakur.

Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammad Shami. Mohammed Siraj, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi, Shardul Thakur. Pakistan (One-time winner, 2009): Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood. Standby players: Usman Qadir, Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani.

Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood. Usman Qadir, Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani. South Africa: Temba Bavuma (captain), Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Heinrich Klaasen (wicketkeeper), Reeza Hendricks, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Rillee Rossouw, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen. Standby players: Bjorn Fortuin, Andile Phehlukwayo, Lizaad Williams.

T20 World Cup 2022 Schedule (All times IST)

Round 1

October 16 (Sunday)

Sri Lanka vs Namibia — 9:30 AM at Kardinia Park Stadium, Geelong

UAE vs The Netherlands — 1:30 PM at Kardinia Park Stadium, Geelong

October 17 (Monday)

West Indies vs Scotland — 9:30 AM at Bellerive Oval, Hobart

Ireland vs Zimbabwe — 1:30 PM at Bellerive Oval, Hobart

October 18 (Tuesday)

Namibia vs The Netherlands — 9:30 AM at Kardinia Park Stadium, Geelong

Sri Lanka vs UAE — 1:30 PM at Kardinia Park Stadium, Geelong

October 19 (Wednesday)

Scotland vs Ireland — 9:30 AM at Bellerive Oval, Hobart

West Indies vs Zimbabwe — 1:30 PM at Bellerive Oval, Hobart

October 20 (Thursday)

Sri Lanka vs The Netherlands — 9:30 AM at Kardinia Park Stadium, Geelong

Namibia vs UAE — 1:30 PM at Kardinia Park Stadium, Geelong

October 21 (Friday)

West Indies vs Ireland — 9:30 AM at Bellerive Oval, Hobart

Scotland vs Zimbabwe — 1:30 PM at Bellerive Oval, Hobart

T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12

October 22 (Saturday)

New Zealand vs Australia — 12:30 PM at Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

England vs Afghanistan — 4:30 PM at Perth Stadium, Perth

October 23 (Sunday)

Group A Winner vs Group B Runner-up — 9:30 AM at Bellerive Oval, Hobart

India vs Pakistan — 1:30 PM at Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

October 24 (Monday)

Bangladesh vs Group A Runner-up — 9:30 AM at Bellerive Oval, Hobart

South Africa vs Group B Winner — 1:30 PM at Bellerive Oval, Hobart

October 25 (Tuesday)

Australia vs Group A Winner — 4:30 PM at Perth Stadium, Perth

October 26 (Wednesday)

England vs Group B Runner-up — 9:30 AM at Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

New Zealand vs Afghanistan — 1:30 PM at Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

October 27 (Thursday)

South Africa vs Bangladesh — 8:30 AM at Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

India vs Group A Runner-up — 12:30 PM at Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

Pakistan vs Group B Winner — 4:30 PM at Perth Stadium, Perth

October 28 (Friday)

Afghanistan vs Group B Runner-up — 9:30 AM at Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

England vs Australia — 1:30 PM at Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

October 29 (Saturday)

New Zealand vs Group A Winner — 1:30 PM at Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

October 30 (Sunday)

Bangladesh vs Group B Winner — 8:30 AM at The Gabba, Brisbane

Pakistan vs Group A Runner-up — 12:30 PM at Perth Stadium, Perth

India vs South Africa — 4:30 PM at Perth Stadium, Perth

October 31 (Monday)

Australia vs Group B Runner-up — 1:30 PM at The Gabba, Brisbane

November 1 (Tuesday)

Afghanistan vs Group A Winner — 9:30 AM at The Gabba, Brisbane

England vs New Zealand — 1:30 PM at The Gabba, Brisbane

November 2 (Wednesday)

Group B Winner vs Group A Runner-up — 9:30 AM at Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

India vs Bangladesh — 1:30 PM at Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

November 3 (Thursday)

Pakistan vs South Africa — 1:30 PM at Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

November 4 (Friday)

New Zealand vs Group B Runner-up — 9:30 AM at Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

Australia vs Afghanistan — 1:30 PM at Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

November 5 (Saturday)

England vs Group A Winner — 1:30 PM at Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

November 6 (Sunday)

South Africa vs Group A Runner-up — 5:30 AM at Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

Pakistan vs Bangladesh — 9:30 AM at Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

India vs Group B Winner — 1:30 PM at Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

Semi-finals

November 9 (Wednesday)

Semi-final 1: Group 1 Winner vs Group 2 Runner-up — 1:30 PM at Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

November 10 (Thursday)

Semi-final 2: Group 2 Winner vs Group 1 Runner-up — 1:30 PM at Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

Final

November 13 (Sunday)

Winner of Semi-final 1 vs Winner of Semi-final 2 — 1:30 PM at Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

Live TV and live streaming information across continents

Star Network has TV rights in India, Nepal, Bhutan, Sri Lanka, and Maldives while PTV & ARY Digital Networks will broadcast the games in Pakistan. Disney+ Hotstar will stream the games live in India.

Territory TV Streaming/Digital India Star Network Disney+ Hotstar Nepal, Bhutan, Sri Lanka, Maldives Star Network Pakistan PTV & ARY Digital Networks TBC Bangladesh Gazi TV Rabbithole Canada Times Internet (Willow) Hotstar USA Times Internet (Willow) ESPN+ USA, Central & South America and Mexico ESPN+ Caribbean ESPN ESPN United Kingdom Sky Sports Sky Sports Sub Saharan Africa SuperSport SuperSport Singapore StarHub StarHub Malaysia Astro Yupp TV Hong Kong Now TV Now TV, Yupp TV Australia Fox Sports, Channel Nine Kayo New Zealand Sky Sport Sky Sport PNG, Fiji & Pacific Islands PNG Digicel PNG Digicel Rest of the World(Continental Europe, SE Asia & Central /South America) Yupp TV

Audio broadcast

The tournament will feature audio broadcast spanning English, Hindi, Urdu and Bangla based on the region, according to the International Cricket Council (ICC).