T20 World Cup – Rewind: Yuvraj’s 6 sixes, India’s historic win, and more

The MS Dhoni-led Indian side created history by becoming the first World T20 champion in 2007. But after that India is still searching for its second title.

It is ICC T20 World Cup time again. For the second year running, we will have teams competing for the ultimate prize in the shortest version of the game. Last year in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Australia won its maiden T20 World Cup trophy and now it is aiming to defend the crown on home soil.

Ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022, which starts in Geelong on October 16 with Sri Lanka and Namibia clashing in a first-round Group A game, let us look back at the previous editions of the T20 World Cup, from 2007 to 2021.

Also read: Kapil Dev mocks mental health in viral video; says ‘don’t play IPL if you feel pressure’

Some of the best moments from the past seven tournaments include Yuvraj Singh’s six sixes in an over in 2007, MS Dhoni’s young Indian side lifting the trophy in South Africa in a tense final-over finish against Pakistan, Carlos Brathwaite smashing four successive sixes in the final over to seal the title for West Indies in Kolkata, England claiming its first ICC trophy, and more.

Advertisement

2007: India wins inaugural edition after final over heroics against Pakistan

The first ICC T20 World Cup (World Twenty20 Championships) in South Africa lasted only 13 days but there was no shortage of unforgettable moments. The opening fixture set the tone, West Indies’ opener Chris Gayle smashed 10 sixes at the Wanderers in Johannesburg to become the first player to make an official T20I hundred. But that still was not enough for victory, with the Herschelle Gibbs-inspired host chasing down 205 with 14 balls to spare.

Yuvraj’s six sixes in an over

In a high-scoring tournament, Yuvraj Singh claimed headlines when he struck six sixes in an over, with England’s Stuart Broad on the receiving end. Yuvraj’s India had already made history when they beat Pakistan via a bowl-out in the group stage and when the fierce rivals met again in the final, the outcome was the same – though no less dramatic.

Also read: Rakheem Cornwall smashes 77-ball 205 with 17 fours, 22 sixes in T20

In the final between India and Pakistan, paceman Joginder Sharma was the man of the moment, holding his nerve with the ball when Pakistan required just six runs off four balls to steer his side to a five-run victory.

The MS Dhoni-led Indian side created history by becoming the World T20 champion in the inaugural edition. But after that India is still searching for its second title.

2009: Afridi special lights up Lord’s

From agony to ecstasy, Pakistan became champion after beating Sri Lanka at Lord’s, England, thanks to a Player of the Match performance from Shahid Afridi.

The star of the show in the semi-final with a 34-ball 50 and figures of two for 16, Afridi top-scored again at the home of cricket, his unbeaten 54 guiding Pakistan to an eight-wicket win. Lord’s was a sea of green that afternoon but it had earlier turned orange for one of the tournament’s greatest shocks.

The Netherlands chased down 162 to beat England on the last ball of the tournament’s opening fixture.

Also read: T20 World Cup: India’s bowling a big concern in Jasprit Bumrah’s absence

Arguably the best individual display of the tournament came at The Oval, where Umar Gul’s five-for, the first in T20Is, saw Pakistan pip the Black Caps to a semi-final spot and they later returned to the capital for a first major tournament win in 17 years.

2010: England beats Australia for its first-ever ICC trophy

Paul Collingwood’s England turned around a disappointing start to its campaign in remarkable fashion before securing the trophy in Bridgetown, Barbados. Th team opened up with an eight-wicket loss against the host West Indies and was restricted to 120 batting first against Ireland.

Rain intervened, which saw England progress on net run rate at Ireland’s expense, and the team then clicked into gear and advanced into the final where it met old rival Australia.

Fittingly, it was Collingwood who hit the winning run with three overs to spare while Kevin Pietersen, who scored 47 in the final, was named Player of the Tournament.

2012: West Indies upsets host Sri Lanka’s party

A match-winning 78 from Marlon Samuels carried West Indies to its first ICC Men’s T20 World Cup crown in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

Watch: Snake stops play in India vs South Africa T20I in Guwahati

The team’s path to the final was eerily similar to that taken by England two years earlier. After losing their opener to Australia, a clash with Ireland was washed out leaving the Windies second in the group on net run rate.

It was soundly beaten by Sri Lanka in the Super 8 stage but a Super Over win over New Zealand secured progression to the last four.

Then came revenge against the host in the final, Samuels shining with the bat and Sunil Narine claiming three for nine as the Windies strolled to a 36-run victory.

2014: Sangakkara seals Sri Lankan success as India loses

Spurred on by the disappointment of missing out on home soil, Sri Lanka went one better in Bangladesh two years later.

The Lions topped Group 1, dismissing the Netherlands for 39 and New Zealand for 60 as their bowling attack proved irresistible.

The semi-final, a repeat of the final two years earlier, saw Sri Lanka defeat West Indies to set up a clash with India which saw two icons bow out in style in their last-ever T20Is.

Also read: T20 World Cup 2022 prize money details announced; check here

Mahela Jayawardene became the first batter to reach 1,000 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup runs before Kumar Sangakkara saw his side home with an unbeaten half-century, ensuring 77 from the tournament’s leading run-scorer Virat Kohli turned out to be in vain.

Netherlands’ Ahsan Malik shared top wicket-taker honours with Imran Tahir, claiming the tournament’s only five-wicket haul against South Africa.

2016: Brathwaite’s 6, 6, 6, 6 wins it for West Indies in Kolkata

“Carlos Brathwaite, remember the name”. Ian Bishop’s iconic commentary provided the backdrop to a stunning performance by the Bajan, whose four successive sixes from the last over of the final from England all-rounder Ben Stokes led West Indies to its second ICC T20 World Cup crown.

West Indies needed 19 from the final six balls against England and Brathwaite – who had earlier taken three wickets with the ball – made light work of the challenge.

Samuels again proved himself a man for the big occasion, named Player of the Match for his unbeaten 85, while several Windies batters stepped up at various times across the tournament.

Also read: India names squad for T20 World Cup

Gayle blasted a 47-ball century in the group stage clash with England, Andre Fletcher’s unbeaten 84 inspired a seven-wicket win over reigning champions Sri Lanka and Lendl Simmons smashed 82 not out from 51 balls in the semi-final victory over India.

2021: Australia off the mark in style

No country has enjoyed more ICC World Cup success than Australia but it arrived in the UAE still waiting to make its mark in the shortest format.

Having progressed through the group stage, however, Aaron Finch’s side saved its best for the knockouts and dumped out Pakistan, which came into the semi-finals unbeaten, in the last four.

The final pitted Australia against neighbour New Zealand, for whom Kane Williamson’s 85 was the standout innings in a total of 172 for four.

It did not prove enough against an in-form batting line-up, Mitchell Marsh’s unbeaten 77 from 50 balls guiding Australia to an eight-wicket success which sees it head into this year’s tournament eyeing an unprecedented title defence.

ICC T20 World Cup previous champions

2007: India

2009: Pakistan

2010: England

2012: West Indies

2014: Sri Lanka

2016: West Indies

2021: Australia