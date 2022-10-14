T20 World Cup: Shami replaces Bumrah; BCCI names 2 backups

Shami has reached Australia and will link up with the squad in Brisbane ahead of the warm-up matches.

Fast bowler Mohammed Shami was on Friday (October 14) named as the replacement for the injured paceman Jasprit Bumrah in the Indian squad for the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia.

“The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Mohammed Shami as Jasprit Bumrah’s replacement in India’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup squad. Shami has reached Australia and will link up with the squad in Brisbane ahead of the warm-up matches,” the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said in a media advisory.

On October 3, the BCCI had announced that Bumrah was ruled out of the ICC event due to a back injury. He was initially ruled out from the three-match T20I home series against South Africa.

The BCCI’s medical team took the decision following a “detailed assessment and in consultation with the specialists”, the Indian cricket board had said.

Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur have been named as backups and will travel to Australia shortly.

T20 World Cup begins in Australia on Sunday (October 16). India opens its campaign against Pakistan on October 23.

India squad for ICC T20 World Cup: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Shami.