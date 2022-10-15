T20 World Cup: How the 16 teams qualified for tournament in Australia

India finished third in its group last year and missed out on the semi-finals but it was still enough to automatically ensure its return to the ICC T20 World Cup.

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 starts on Sunday (October 16) with 16 countries competing in Australia to battle it out for the ultimate prize.

For some teams, this will be the start of their quest for World Cup glory but for others, it will be the culmination of what has already been a long journey.

Here’s how all the teams have made it to Australia.

Australia

As the host nation, Australia automatically qualified for this year’s edition. They will go in search of history on home soil and aim to become the first team ever to retain the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup trophy.

New Zealand

The top 11 teams from the previous ICC T20 World Cup qualify automatically for the next edition, with the top eight entering at the Super 12 stage. New Zealand automatically qualified by reaching the final last year and will now hope to turn over a new leaf in ICC major event finals.

England

Another automatic qualifier, England’s semi-final exit in 2021 was enough to ensure they’d have another crack this time around. The 2010 champions also reached the final in 2016, where they narrowly lost to the West Indies, and they will be hoping to avenge the disappointment of one year ago.

Pakistan

Pakistan’s spine-tingling run to the semi-finals in 2021 booked their place in Australia for 2022. They won all five of their group stage games for their best result since 2012 and will hope to keep up the momentum in search of a first title since 2009.

South Africa

The Proteas agonisingly missed out on a place in the semi-finals last year, but they comfortably ensured a place on the starting line in Australia.

South Africa has never won the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, reaching the semi-finals on two occasions – in 2009 and 2014 – before losing to Pakistan and India respectively.

India

India finished third in its group last year and missed out on the semi-finals but it was still enough to automatically ensure its return to the ICC T20 World Cup.

Defeats to Pakistan and New Zealand condemned India to a Super 12 exit last year, but they’ll be more motivated than ever to put that right in Australia.

Afghanistan

Afghanistan booked its place in Australia automatically as one of the top eight sides from the 2021 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

A Super 12 spot gives them a good platform to try to reach the semi-finals for the first time.

Bangladesh

They finished bottom of Group 1 with five defeats and a top eight finish means Bangladesh has a chance to make amends, starting at the Super 12 stage.

They’ll have to overcome India, Sri Lanka, and South Africa among others to reach the knockout stages.

Sri Lanka

The 2014 champion qualified automatically for the 2022 iteration thanks to its fourth-place finish in Group 1 of the 2021 Super 12 stage.

It was enough to ensure that the Lions would be back again, where they must once more navigate the First Round and they will hope to do so with the same aplomb as they did last time.

West Indies

The only side ever to win the ICC T20 World Cup twice, it didn’t click for the West Indies in the UAE and Oman as it finished fifth in Group 1.

It saw the side qualify for Australia, but they will have to negotiate the First Round to take a run at a third title.

Namibia

Namibia finished fifth in Group 2 in 2021, enough to automatically qualify for this year’s competition in Australia as one of the ninth to 12th-placed teams.

A win against Scotland at the Super 12 stage put the shine on an already terrific maiden campaign for Namibia, and they will be back again in Australia looking to build on their maiden appearance.

Scotland

Scotland booked its place at the 2022 T20 World Cup after topping the group in the First Round of the 2021 edition.

An impressive six-run victory over Bangladesh meant they finished ahead of the Tigers, as both progressed to the Super 12 ahead of Oman and Papua New Guinea.

Ireland

Ireland booked its spot in Australia with a second-place finish in the T20 World Cup Global Qualifier A.

While defeat to the United Arab Emirates may have denied Ireland the trophy, it ensured a sixth participation in the event.

The Netherlands

Netherlands booked its ticket to Australia with second place in the T20 World Cup Global Qualifier B.

A seven-wicket win over the USA in the semi-final ensured it would be back for the 2022 edition after a challenging 2021 campaign.

United Arab Emirates

After playing host in 2021, the UAE ensured it would be getting in on the action in 2022 with victory in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Global Qualifier A.

Victory over Nepal in the semi-final made sure that the UAE would be at their first T20 World Cup since 2015, before adding the gloss with victory in the final over Ireland.

Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe’s 37-run victory over the Netherlands in the T20 World Cup Qualifier B felt like a seminal moment for a country that has had a tough time at the crease in recent years, but has now bounced back in style with qualification to the World Cup.