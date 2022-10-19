T20 World Cup: 80% chance of rain during India vs Pakistan game at MCG

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has allotted reserve days for only the semi-finals and final and not for league games.

As cricket fans gear up for the blockbuster T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 clash between India and Pakistan this weekend, there is bad news with inclement weather likely to play a part in the outcome of the big game in Melbourne.

Tickets have been sold out for India versus Pakistan match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday (October 23).

According to the Bureau of Meteorology, Australia’s national weather, climate and water agency, there is an 80% chance of rain on Sunday.

“Severe thunderstorms are likely across eastern Queensland, New South Wales, and parts of Victoria, bringing more large hail, damaging winds, and heavy rainfall. Widespread rainfall totals of 25 to 50 mm are likely across South Australia, Queensland, New South Wales, and Victoria this week and into the weekend, with 50 to 100 mm falls possible in southern inland Queensland, on and west of the ranges in New South Wales,” Bureau of Meteorology said in a statement on Wednesday (October 19).

“This rain and storm activity will lead to renewed river level rises and widespread moderate to major flooding across southern Queensland, inland New South Wales, and possibly northern Victoria,” it added.

Melbourne is the capital of Victoria state, and the weather agency said that the Melbourne area will be cloudy on Sunday with a “high” (80%) chance of showers, most likely in the evening with winds southerly 15 to 25 km/h turning southeasterly during the evening.

With chances of rain in the evening in Melbourne, the India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup game is set to be affected. The Super 12 game is scheduled to start at 7 pm local time (1:30 pm IST).

The Sunday contest will be the first in the tournament for both teams. India warmed up nicely for the big event with a thrilling six-run win over host Australia in a practice game in Brisbane.

The Rohit Sharma-led is facing New Zealand in another warm-up contest at the same venue.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has allotted reserve days for only the semi-finals and final and not for league games. If a match is abandoned the two teams will share points, one each.

