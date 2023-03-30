IPL 2023: RCB match tickets priced ₹1,201 available; see sales schedule

RCB match tickets for H Stand (Gallery Stand) are available for all seven IPL 2023 games at Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

IPL 2023 tickets are in huge demand and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) is set to sell Gallery Stand tickets for its home games starting from April 2 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

RCB will launch its IPL 2023 campaign at home, with a match against Mumbai Indians (MI) on Sunday (April 2). Though the RCB vs MI match tickets are already sold out online, fans need not worry as tickets for H Stand (Gallery Stand) will be on sale at the Chinnaswamy Stadium’s counter on Friday (March 31).

In a post on its official Twitter handle on Wednesday (March 29), RCB shared the box office ticket sales schedule for Gallery Stand and also the ticket prices. The start price of a Gallery Stand ticket for RCB matches is ₹1,100. This is the price for RCB’s two home games – one each against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

The same Gallery Stand’s ticket price for other five RCB home matches is ₹1,201.

“The dates, timings and other relevant information for the box office ticket sales of H stand (previously Gallery stand) at the Chinnaswamy. Save this post, it will come in handy,” RCB tweeted with the box office ticket sales schedule.

IPL 2023 RCB match tickets: Box office sales schedule of H Stand (Gallery Stand). The sale of tickets will start at 10:30 AM at Gate No. 2, Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

RCB vs MI (Match date: April 2; Tickets sale: March 31; Price: ₹1,201)

(Match date: April 2; Tickets sale: March 31; Price: ₹1,201) RCB vs LSG (Match date: April 10; Tickets sale: April 8; Price: ₹1,100)

(Match date: April 10; Tickets sale: April 8; Price: ₹1,100) RCB vs DC (Match date: April 15; Tickets sale: April 13; Price: ₹1,201)

(Match date: April 15; Tickets sale: April 13; Price: ₹1,201) RCB vs CSK (Match date: April 17; Tickets sale: April 16; Price: ₹1,201)

(Match date: April 17; Tickets sale: April 16; Price: ₹1,201) RCB vs RR (Match date: April 23; Tickets sale: April 21; Price: ₹1,201)

(Match date: April 23; Tickets sale: April 21; Price: ₹1,201) RCB vs KKR (Match date: April 26; Tickets sale: April 24; Price: ₹1,100)

(Match date: April 26; Tickets sale: April 24; Price: ₹1,100) RCB vs GT (Match date: May 21; Tickets sale: May 19; Price: ₹1,201)