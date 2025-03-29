Dhoni at No. 9: Ex-cricketers question move; fans troll ‘Thala’, ask him to retire

MS Dhoni’s surprising move to bat at No. 9 when Chennai Super Kings (CSK) were chasing a big total against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in IPL 2025 has drawn criticism from former cricketers, and his loyal fans.

Chasing 197 at M A Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday night (March 28), CSK were restricted to 146/8 as they slumped to their heaviest defeat, by 50 runs, at home in IPL.

Some fans happy with Dhoni's 2 sixes

While some spectators who watched the match at the Chepauk stadium returned home happy after watching Dhoni score a 16-ball 30 with three fours and two sixes, there were others who questioned why the former CSK captain batted at No. 9 and Ravichandran Ashwin was sent ahead of him.

When Shivam Dube got out in the 13th over, CSK were 80/6. Many expected Dhoni would walk out to bat with the team needing 117 runs from 43 balls. But, it was Ashwin who walked out to bat at No. 8.

Ashwin did not last long as he was dismissed for an 8-ball 11 in the 16th over. Then, ‘Thala’ Dhoni emerged to loud cheers from the fans. Then, the equation for CSK was 98 off 28, an improbable ask with more than 3 runs per ball.

Dhoni at No. 8 in 1st game when CSK in winning position

Dhoni faced spinner Liam Livingstone for the first ball and played a defensive shot with RCB captain Rajat Patidar employing a short-leg. By the end of the 18th over, Dhoni was on 5 off 7 balls. In the 19th, he got his first boundary, off Josh Hazlewood, and added one more in the very next delivery.

With the final of the match to be bowled by left-arm spinner Krunal Pandya, Dhoni was on strike. He was on 14 off 10. CSK needed 67 off 6. There were two dot balls and Dhoni decided to unleash the big shots, smashing consecutive sixes, and he ended the game with a four. But it was a case of happiness for fans about Dhoni and not bothering about CSK’s heavy loss.

During his knock, Dhoni became CSK's highest run scorer in IPL, surpassing Suresh Raina.

In the first game of IPL 2025, Dhoni had batted at No. 8 and came into bat in the 19th over when the team needed just four runs from eight balls. He faced only two balls and did not score a run and returned to the pavilion unbeaten.

What former cricketers said about Dhoni at No. 9

Former India cricketer and ex-CSK batter Robin Uthappa was one of the few who questioned Dhoni batting so low.

“Important win for RCB. A win at the fortress in Chepauk will be a huge boost in their campaign this year. Dhoni coming at number 9 dint make sense at all. Him coming earlier could have helped CSK’s NRR in their campaign this year (sic),” Uthappa wrote on his X (formerly Twitter) handle.

Noted commentator Harsha Bhogle posted on X, “Dhoni at no 9?” with a thinking face emoji.

Former CSK and India all-rounder Irfan Pathan too was not happy with Dhoni’s demotion. “I will never be in favour of Dhoni batting at number 9. Not ideal for team,” he wrote on X.

Speaking on Cricbuzz, former India batter Virender Sehwag mocked Dhoni by saying, "He came out to bat early."

There were also strong reactions from fans who took X to slam Dhoni.

“Dhoni coming at no 9 is lowest point in his career. He should retire gracefully than this embarrassment,” a X user commented.

“Best finisher become a tail ender now,” said another.

“What’s the point of #Dhoni batting at No. 9 in a 197-run chase when CSK is struggling at 100? CSK’s tactics today showed they had given up. Dhoni at No. 9—just for a couple of sixes and PR? A few sixes for the fans won't change the bigger picture. Maybe it's time to ask—has Dhoni lost faith in himself to play a crucial role higher up the order? (sic),” said a user on X.

Also, there were CSK fans outside the Chepauk stadium who were disappointed with Dhoni batting at No. 9. Some felt that he doesn’t care for the fans and added that he puts himself above the team.

There were a few fans who asked Dhoni to retire after IPL 2025.

Looking at the angry reactions from fans, it was a forgettable night for CSK and their supporters. And, for a change the most-worshipped CSK player – Dhoni too came under fire.



