Dhoni sets record despite CSK's heavy defeat to RCB in Chennai

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) fans were disappointed on Friday night (March 28) as Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) handed their team a record 50-run defeat in IPL 2025 but there was something to cheer as their favourite 'Thala' MS Dhoni set a record at the M A Chidambaram Stadium.

The much-awaited Southern Derby ended a one-sided contest as RCB won against CSK in Chepauk for the first time since 2008.

The 50-run margin of defeat is the heaviest for CSK in terms of runs at Chepauk.

As always, Chennai fans at the stadium wanted to see Dhoni bat, and their wish was fulfilled. The 43-year-old Dhoni walked out to bat at No. 9 with the game already out of CSK's reach in the run chase of 197.

Dhoni smashed two sixes and three fours on the way to an unbeaten 30 off 16 balls. During this knock, he became the leading run scorer for CSK in IPL, surpassing Suresh Raina.

Wicketkeeper-batter Dhoni now has 4,699 runs in 236 matches (204 innings), going past Raina's tally of 4,687 runs (176 games, 171 innings).

Most runs for CSK in IPL

MS Dhoni - 4,699 runs (236 matches)

Suresh Raina - 4,687 (176)

Faf du Plessis - 2,721 (92)

Ruturaj Gaikwad - 2,433 (68)

Ravindra Jadeja - 1,939 (174)

Ambati Rayudu - 1,932 (90)