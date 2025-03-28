CSK vs RCB: Chennai captain Ruturaj Gaikwad wins toss, opts to bowl

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain Ruturaj Gaikwad won the toss and chose to field against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in an IPL 2025 game at the M A Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday evening (March 28).

Both teams made one change each to their Playing 11s. CSK brought in Matheesha Pathirana for Nathan Ellis while RCB picked Bhuvaneshwar Kumar as Rasikh Dar Salam missed out.

It is a dry pitch and will assist the spinners. In the previous game, CSK tweakers dominated against Mumbai Indians (MI) on March 23. In his pitch report on Star Sports, former Australian batter Matthew Hayden said it would be a battle of attrition and added that it wouldn't be a 200-run wicket.

"It's not going to be a 200-plus type wicket, no way. Tonight's going to be a battle of attrition. If you get 160-170, that's a bowl of rice. If you want some curry on the side of it as well, you want 185, somewhere around that," Hayden said.

Both Chennai and Bengaluru won their opening matches in IPL 2025, against MI and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) respectively.

RCB have not beaten CSK at the Chepauk stadium since IPL 2008. The two have met nine times in Chennai and CSK hold an 8-1 advantage. Overall, in 33 meetings, CSK have won 21 and RCB 11 while the other game was a no

Playing 11s

CSK: Rachin Ravindra, Ruturaj Gaikwad (captain), Rahul Tripathi, Deepak Hooda, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wicketkeeper), Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Matheesha Pathirana, Khaleel Ahmed.

Impact Players: Shivam Dube, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Vijay Shankar, Jamie Overton, Shaik Rasheed.

RCB: Virat Kohli, Philip Salt, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (captain), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wicketkeeper), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal.

Impact Players: Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Dar Salam, Manoj Bhandage, Jacob Bethell, Swapnil Singh.