CSK vs RCB: List of biggest defeats for CSK after record 50-run loss

It was a forgettable Friday night (March 28) for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) as they were crushed by a record 50 runs by Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in an IPL 2025 match.

Chasing 197 to win, CSK were restricted to 146/8 in 20 overs at M A Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

The 50-run margin defeat was the biggest for CSK at their home ground, and overall their third-heaviest loss.

CSK were poor in the field, dropping RCB captain Rajat Patidar three times. He made full use of those chances to score a half-century and took his team to 196/7 in 20 overs after opposition skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad won the toss and asked them to bat first.

What captain Gaikwad said

Speaking after the defeat, Gaikwad said they gave away 20 runs more. “To be honest, I still feel 170 was a par score on this wicket. It wasn’t that great to bat. A bad day in fielding cost us. At the end of the day, when you are chasing 170, you bat differently. You have a little bit of time when you go in to bat. When you’re chasing 20 runs extra on a wicket where you know it's going to be a little bit sticky and it's going to stop after the ball gets old, you have to bat slightly differently in the powerplay. It got a little bit slower and sticky.”

“The new ball was sticking a lot until the five overs, don't really know how it happened. Rahul (Tripathi) backed his shot, I went and backed my shot, sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn’t. There are times where you have a par score in your mind and probably when you're chasing 20 runs extra, you always want to be a step ahead of the game. That's what the thinking was, didn't really work out. Still happy that we didn't lose by a big margin and at the end it was just 50 runs,” he added.

List of biggest defeats in terms of runs for CSK in IPL

60 runs vs MI, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, 2013

54 runs vs PBKS, Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai, 2022

50 runs vs RCB, M A Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, 2025

46 runs vs MI, Chennai, 2019

44 runs vs PBKS, Barabati Stadium, Cuttack, 2014

44 runs vs DC, Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, 2020