Dhoni's lightning-quick stumping in CSK vs RCB game; fans react

MS Dhoni once again produced a lightning-fast stumping, this time during the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) versus Royal Challengers (RCB) IPL 2025 game on Friday night (March 28).

Watch: Dhoni's super fast stumping of Suryakumar

On March 23, Dhoni had effected a super fast stumping to send back Mumbai Indians (MI) stand-in skipper Suryakumar Yadav. Now he repeated a similar dismissal at the same venue - M A Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Dhoni-Noor Ahmad combination

This time, Phil Salt was stumped off left-arm spinner Noor Ahmad after RCB were invited to bat first by CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad. The same Dhoni-Noor combination got Suryakumar out in the previous match.

It was a big wicket as Salt was playing aggressively, having scored a 16-ball 32 with five fours and one six.

Soon after Dhoni's stumping of Salt, fans could not keep calm as they flooded social media with appreciation for the 43-year-old 'Thala'.

Here are some of the reactions from X (formerly Twitter) to Dhoni's stumping of Salt.

"5G was invented so that they can easily live stream Dhoni's lightning-fast stumping behind the stumps even at the age of 43."

"The only thing faster than a "TRACER BULLET" is DHONI's stumping."

"The one who made stumping glamorous. They talk about hand-eye coordination in batting, Dhoni made it in wicketkeeping."

"Only Dhoni can do such stumping. it does not take even a second for Dhoni to do this. The lion never grows old."

"GOAT OF STUMPING - MS DHONI"

"We won't stop hearing about that Dhoni stumping for a month."

"Lightning may take a moment to strike, but Dhoni's stumping is always swift and certain."

"Dhoni's stumping speed is faster than a cheetah on steroids."

"MS Dhoni's Stumping at his best. Scientists across the World must use the new parameter "MSD" to measure the time that is smaller than a microsecond."