IPL 2026 auction: Top 10 expensive buys, from Green to Nissanka

Uncapped Indian all-rounders Prashant Veer and Kartik Sharma were among the big buys at the IPL 2026 auction in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday (December 16).

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) bought Prashant and Kartik for Rs 14.20 crore each. However, the biggest bid of the auction was for Australian all-rounder Cameron Green.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) splurged a record Rs 25.20 crore for Green. He became the costliest overseas player in the history of the IPL.

Green surpassed Mitchell Starc (Rs 24.75 crore) to become the costliest overseas cricketer in IPL history.

The right-handed Green is also the third-costliest player in the history of IPL, after Rishabh Pant (Rs 27 crore) and Shreyas Iyer (Rs 26.75 crore).

Another big buy was Sri Lankan fast bowler Matheesha Pathirana, who was picked by KKR for Rs 18 crore. Pathirana was released by CSK.

Here is the full list of top 10 buys at IPL 2026 auction

Note: Auction is currently underway, the list can change.

Cameron Green (KKR) - Rs 25.20 crore

Matheesha Pathirana (KKR) - Rs 18 crore

Prashant Veer (CSK) - Rs 14.20 crore

Kartik Sharma (CSK) - Rs 14.20 crore

Mustafizur Rahman (KKR) - Rs 9.20 crore

Auqib Nabi (DC) - Rs 8.40 crore

Ravi Bishnoi (RR) - Rs 7.20 crore

Venkatesh Iyer (RCB) - Rs 7 crore

Mangesh Yadav (RCB) - Rs 5.20 crore

Pathum Nissanka (DC) - Rs 4 crore