Who are Prashant Veer, Kartik Sharma? CSK spend Rs 28.4 cr for 2 all-rounders

It was a big payday for Uttar Pradesh’s all-rounder Prashant Veer as he received a Rs 14.20 crore bid from Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the IPL 2026 auction in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday (December 16).

Veer has been impressive with his all-round abilities and CSK have signed up to replace Ravindra Jadeja, who was traded to Rajasthan Royals (RR).

Like Jadeja, Veer is a left-arm spinner and a left-hand batter. The 20-year-old has made headlines in UP T20 League for Noida Super Kings. Veer had also appeared for CSK trials.

In nine T20 matches so far, Veer’s batting strike rate is 167.16. He has also taken 12 wickets. Veer has played in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and Uttar Pradesh's Under-23 matches.

Another big buy made by CSK was another all-rounder Kartik Sharma from Rajasthan. The 19-year-old is known for his big-hitting skills with a strike rate of over 160. The Chennai franchise spent Rs 14.20 crore to secure the services of Sharma.

Kartik has impressed former England captain Kevin Pietersen and India’s former offspinner Ravichandran Ashwin.

In the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20, Kartik has come good for Rajasthan as he scored 133 runs in five matches at a strike rate of 160.24. He smashed 11 sixes in five games.