IPL 2026 auction: 10 most expensive players in IPL history; Cameron Green at 3rd

Australian all-rounder Cameron Green became the most expensive overseas player in the history of IPL as he won a Rs 25.20 crore bid from Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the IPL 2026 auction in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday (December 16).

Green, who entered the auction at a base price of Rs 2 crore, saw Mumbai Indians (MI) open the bid. However, they soon pulled out and then it was between KKR and Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Also read: Live updates of IPL 2026 auction

In the end, it was KKR who won the bid by splurging Rs 25.20 crore. Green surpassed compatriot Mitchell Starc, who was bought by the Kolkata franchise for Rs 24.75 crore for IPL 204.

Though Green’s bid crossed Rs 25 crore, his salary will only be Rs 18 crore as per BCCI’s new rule. The rest of the amount will go towards the BCCI's player development programme as per the rules of the auction for foreign players.

Full list of 10 most expensive players in IPL history

Rishabh Pant: Rs 27.00 crore (LSG, IPL 2025)

Shreyas Iyer: Rs 26.75 crore (PBKS, IPL 2025)

Cameron Green: Rs 25.20 crore (KKR, IPL 2026)

Mitchell Starc: Rs 24.75 crore (KKR, IPL 2024)

Venkatesh Iyer: Rs 23.75 crore (KKR, IPL 2025)

Pat Cummins: Rs 20.50 crore (SRH, IPL 2024)

Sam Curran: Rs 18.50 crore (PBKS, IPL 2023)

Arshdeep Singh: Rs 18 crore (PBKS, IPL 2025)

Yuzvendra Chahal: Rs 18 crore (PBKS, IPL 2025)

Cameron Green: Rs 17.50 crore (MI, IPL 2023)