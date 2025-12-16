IPL 2026 auction: Full list of players sold; Cameron Green costliest buy
The right-handed Green is also the third-costliest player in the history of IPL, after Rishabh Pant (Rs 27 crore) and Shreyas Iyer (Rs 26.75 crore)
Australian all-rounder Cameron Green became the most expensive foreign player in the history of the IPL on Tuesday (December 16).
Green was bought by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for a record Rs 25.20 crore. He surpassed Mitchell Starc (Rs 24.75 crore) to become the costliest overseas cricketer in IPL history.
List of players sold at IPL 2026 auction
Note: Auction is still underway, the list will be updated as the players are sold.
David Miller (DC) - Rs 2 crore
Cameron Green (KKR) - Rs 25.20 crore
Wanindu Hasaranga (LSG) - Rs 2 crore
Venkatesh Iyer (RCB) - Rs 7 crore
Quinton de Kock (MI) - Rs 1 crore
Ben Duckett (DC) - Rs 2 crore
Finn Allen (KKR) - Rs 2 crore
Jacob Duffy (RCB) - Rs 2 crore
Matheesha Pathirana (KKR) - Rs 18 crore
Anrich Nortje (LSG) - Rs 2 crore
Ravi Bishnoi (RR) - Rs 7.20 crore
Akeal Hosein (CSK) - Rs 2 crore