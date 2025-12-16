    • The Federal
    IPL 2026 auction
    IPL 2026 auction is being held in Abu Dhabi. Photo: BCCI/IPL

    IPL 2026 auction: Full list of players sold; Cameron Green costliest buy

    The right-handed Green is also the third-costliest player in the history of IPL, after Rishabh Pant (Rs 27 crore) and Shreyas Iyer (Rs 26.75 crore)

    16 Dec 2025 3:41 PM IST  (Updated:2025-12-16 10:48:54)

    Australian all-rounder Cameron Green became the most expensive foreign player in the history of the IPL on Tuesday (December 16).

    Green was bought by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for a record Rs 25.20 crore. He surpassed Mitchell Starc (Rs 24.75 crore) to become the costliest overseas cricketer in IPL history.

    The right-handed Green is also the third-costliest player in the history of IPL, after Rishabh Pant (Rs 27 crore) and Shreyas Iyer (Rs 26.75 crore).

    List of players sold at IPL 2026 auction

    Note: Auction is still underway, the list will be updated as the players are sold.

    David Miller (DC) - Rs 2 crore

    Cameron Green (KKR) - Rs 25.20 crore

    Wanindu Hasaranga (LSG) - Rs 2 crore

    Venkatesh Iyer (RCB) - Rs 7 crore

    Quinton de Kock (MI) - Rs 1 crore

    Ben Duckett (DC) - Rs 2 crore

    Finn Allen (KKR) - Rs 2 crore

    Jacob Duffy (RCB) - Rs 2 crore

    Matheesha Pathirana (KKR) - Rs 18 crore

    Anrich Nortje (LSG) - Rs 2 crore

    Ravi Bishnoi (RR) - Rs 7.20 crore

    Akeal Hosein (CSK) - Rs 2 crore

