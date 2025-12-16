IPL 2026 auction: Full list of players sold; Cameron Green costliest buy

Australian all-rounder Cameron Green became the most expensive foreign player in the history of the IPL on Tuesday (December 16).

Green was bought by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for a record Rs 25.20 crore. He surpassed Mitchell Starc (Rs 24.75 crore) to become the costliest overseas cricketer in IPL history.

The right-handed Green is also the third-costliest player in the history of IPL, after Rishabh Pant (Rs 27 crore) and Shreyas Iyer (Rs 26.75 crore).

Note: Auction is still underway, the list will be updated as the players are sold.

David Miller (DC) - Rs 2 crore

Cameron Green (KKR) - Rs 25.20 crore

Wanindu Hasaranga (LSG) - Rs 2 crore

Venkatesh Iyer (RCB) - Rs 7 crore

Quinton de Kock (MI) - Rs 1 crore

Ben Duckett (DC) - Rs 2 crore

Finn Allen (KKR) - Rs 2 crore

Jacob Duffy (RCB) - Rs 2 crore

Matheesha Pathirana (KKR) - Rs 18 crore

Anrich Nortje (LSG) - Rs 2 crore

Ravi Bishnoi (RR) - Rs 7.20 crore

Akeal Hosein (CSK) - Rs 2 crore