Champions Trophy Live: Bangladesh cross 100 as India struggle to break partnership

Hello and welcome to The Federal’s live coverage of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match between India and Bangladesh.

India open their Champions Trophy campaign today (February 20) against their neighbours. India, the pre-tournament favourites, will play all their matches in Dubai.

The Champions Trophy began in Karachi yesterday with New Zealand defeating hosts Pakistan by 60 runs.

India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and New Zealand are in Group A. Group B consists of Australia, South Africa, England, and Afghanistan. The top two from each group qualify for the semi-finals.