Champions Trophy Live: Bangladesh cross 100 as India struggle to break partnership
India dominated the opening 10 overs of the game taking 5 wickets. However, Bangladesh are on the road to recovery with Jaker Ali and Towhid Hridoy
Hello and welcome to The Federal’s live coverage of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match between India and Bangladesh.
India open their Champions Trophy campaign today (February 20) against their neighbours. India, the pre-tournament favourites, will play all their matches in Dubai.
Also read: Champions Trophy live TV, streaming info for all countries
The Champions Trophy began in Karachi yesterday with New Zealand defeating hosts Pakistan by 60 runs.
Also read: Full list of commentators in all 9 languages for Champions Trophy
India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and New Zealand are in Group A. Group B consists of Australia, South Africa, England, and Afghanistan. The top two from each group qualify for the semi-finals.
Live Updates
2025-02-20 08:29:43
Next Story