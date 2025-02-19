Champions Trophy: Full list of TV channels, live streaming platforms for all countries

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced the details of its broadcast arrangements for the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025, where eight teams will put it all on the line across 19 days in Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The event where every match counts kicks off on 19 February as hosts Pakistan face New Zealand, with the Final taking place on 9 March where the victorious team will claim the iconic white jackets.

The ICC, through its direct broadcast partnerships with world-class broadcasters will bring the thrilling 15-match, two-week competition to fans across the globe.

TV and live streaming

In India, the JioStar network will be the home of the Champions Trophy 2025. For the first time ever on digital, an ICC tournament will be streamed live across 16 feeds, including nine languages: English, Hindi, Marathi, Haryanvi, Bengali, Bhojpuri, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.

The live streaming on JioHotstar will be complemented by four multi-cam feeds. On TV, in addition to the English feed, the network will provide coverage in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, across Star Sports and Sports18 channels.

Radio

For fans wanting to listen to coverage directly from the Champions Trophy, the ICC will live radio broadcast all matches free globally via the match centre on the ICC website and app.

In the UK, BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra will provide audio coverage on all 15 ICC Men’s Champions Trophy matches.

In India, audio coverage will be available on All India Radio and in host country Pakistan HUM 106.2FM will be the destination for fans.

Talk 100.3FM and Big 106.2 will be the home of the Men’s Champions Trophy in the UAE, whilst fans in Bangladesh can listen via Radio Shadhin 92.4 and Radio Bhumi 92.8, with Lakhanda Radio providing coverage in Sri Lanka.

Here is the full list of TV, live streaming details of Champions Trophy for all regions/countries