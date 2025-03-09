India win ICC Champions Trophy 2025 title in a tense final

Spinners and captain Rohit Sharma starred as India won a tense final against New Zealand by four wickets to claim the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in Dubai on Sunday night (March 9).

Also read: Full list of players with most ICC trophies: Kohli, Rohit set records, join Australians

This was India’s record third Champions Trophy title, having previously won in 2002 (Joint winners with Sri Lanka) and 2013.

Chasing 252, India won in 49 overs (254/6) for the loss of six wickets at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Ravindra Jadeja sealed the title with a four off Will O'Rourke.

Rohit top-scored with 76 off 83 with seven fours and three sixes. He and Shubman Gill added 105 runs for the first wicket, to lay a great platform.

Photos: How India won Champions Trophy

India won the trophy without losing a match, reflecting their dominance in the tournament.

Tight chase

The chase of 252 grew tight in the business end while the Blackcaps spinners were operating on a sluggish pitch, but skipper Rohit’s ebullient 83-ball 76 had already given them the cushion to overhaul the target in 49 overs.

Also read: India's road to Champions Trophy title

KL Rahul with his 34 not out, there was no dramatic twist to the tale, leading the side past the finish line after India lost well-settled batters.

Pacer Nathan Smith, who replaced injured Matt Henry in the line-up, felt the heat as the 37-year-old Rohit hammered him for two sixes and as many fours at the beginning of the chase.

Also read: Full list of Champions Trophy winners (1998 to 2025)

At the other end, Gill (31) was more subdued and the lone spark in his innings was a maximum off spinner Rachin Ravindra.

But a stunning catch by Glenn Phillips off left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner ended his stay, and opened a creek for the Kiwis.

Kohli's rare failure in chase

Virat Kohli came to the middle accompanied by loud cheers but his stay lasted just two balls, an effort to turn Michael Bracewell off his pads saw the master batter getting trapped plumb in front.

Also read: Champions Trophy prize money: How much did India receive?

By now, Rohit had decided to knuckle down after racing 49 in the Power Play segment.

In the next 16 overs the Mumbai man added only 27 runs more to his score, as he tried to play a rather forgotten role of innings building.

His belief in his own defence too seemed to have come back as he smothered Santner and Bracewell quite effectively.

It ended when his charge against Ravindra resulted in a stumping by Tom Latham. India were 130 runs away from a win at that juncture.

India were 122 for three then and needed some consolidation, Shreyas Iyer (48) and Axar Patel (29) gave them precisely that during a 61 runs stand for the fourth wicket. They carried India closer to the shore but Shreyas, who was dropped on 44 by Kyle Jamieson off Phillips, fell four runs later to Santner and Axar too perished to Bracewell.

But those dismissals only created artificial excitement as a focused KL Rahul (34 not out) helmed India's march home.

Indian spinners call the shots

Earlier, shepherded by a brilliant Kuldeep Yadav (2/40), Indian spinners aced the conditions but well-timed fifties by Daryl Mitchell and Michael Bracewell steered New Zealand to a competitive 251 for seven.

Daryl Mitchell (63, 101 balls) and Bracewell (53 off 40 balls) navigated the Blackcaps through a turbulent middle phase after they opted to bat first.

However, the start made by New Zealand did not justify the total that they eventually managed.

Brisk start for New Zealand

They raced to 69 for 1 in 10 overs despite losing Will Young to Varun Chakravarthy (2/45), who came to bowl as early as the sixth over. The introduction of Kuldeep 11th over changed the complexion of the game.

With his first ball, Kuldeep consumed Rachin Ravindra, who failed to read a wonderfully concealed googly that disturbed his stumps.

It also ended a good 57-run opening stand, in which Ravindra, who punished Hardik Pandya for a six and two fours in row, was dropped on 28 by Mohammed Shami off his own bowling.

In the very next over, Kane Williamson’s forward prod off the left-arm wrist spinner eventuated in a return catch as the Kiwis slipped to 75 for three in 12.2 overs.

The four-pronged Indian spin attack assumed control of the proceedings from that point, and New Zealand could not find a boundary for the next 81 balls.

Kuldeep, Varun breach 100 kmph barrier

That tedious sequence was broken when Glenn Phillips hammered Kuldeep for a six over long-off.

Kuldeep and Varun, who at times breached the 100 kmph barrier, found appreciable turn off the deck.

Axar Patel and Ravindra Jadeja, however, relied more on quickness to cramp Kiwis batters for space.

Both the methods of operation were equally effective on the day as the Indian tweakers conceded just 144 runs in the 38 overs bowled between them.

Phillips falls to googly

Chakravarthy also mixed his endless ensemble of tricks and accounted for Phillips to end a promising 57-run alliance for the fifth wicket Phillips could not nullify a 93 kmph googly, and was bowled while looking to cut the ball past square of the wicket.

However, New Zealand might still have hoped for a total in the vicinity of 260 as Mitchell, who cleverly milked the field for singles and twos, brought up his fifty in 91 balls.

His twin boundaries off Shami in the 46th over indicated a late charge by the Kiwis. He also stitched a useful 46-run partnership with Bracewell, who played some hefty shots, for the sixth wicket But the veteran pacer had the last laugh as Mitchell’s feeble attempt to launch him over the covers ended in the hands of Rohit.

Bracewell's enterprise meant that the Kiwis would get 50 runs in the last five overs.





(With agency inputs)