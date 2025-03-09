Full list of players with most ICC trophies: Kohli, Rohit set records, join Australians

India’s Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli set records on Sunday (March 9) by winning the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in Dubai. With this, the star batting duo joined an elite list that previously included only Australians.

Captain Rohit, 37, and 36-year-old Kohli have won now four ICC trophies across formats. They are the only Indians with these many silverwares in global tournaments conducted by the International Cricket Council (ICC).

Ponting on top

The world record holder for most ICC trophies – five, is former Australian captain and batting legend Ricky Ponting. The next best with four – included eight Australians before Sunday, and now Kohli and Rohit have joined.

Rohit’s first global cricket trophy came in 2007 when he was part of the Indian squad that won the World T20 Championship under MS Dhoni’s leadership. His next ICC trophy was in 2013 in the Champions Trophy in England, also under Dhoni’s captaincy.

The Mumbai batter led India to T20 World Cup 2024 win on the Caribbean islands last year. Now, he has again captained ‘Men in Blue’ to an ICC trophy, this time in Dubai in the Champions Trophy 2025.

Kohli’s four ICC trophies include the World Cup 2011, Champions Trophy 2013, T20 World Cup 2024, and Champions Trophy 2025.

The eight Australians who had won ICC trophies four times include Glenn McGrath, Adam Gilchrist, Shane Watson, Mitchell Johnson, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, and Steve Smith.

Full list of players with the most ICC trophies

5 ICC trophies (1 player)

Ricky Ponting (World Cup – 1999, 2003, 2007, Champions Trophy – 2006, 2009)

4 ICC trophies (10 players – 8 Australians, 2 Indians)

Glenn McGrath (World Cup – 1999, 2003, 2007, Champions Trophy 2006)

Adam Gilchrist (World Cup – 1999, 2003, 2007, Champions Trophy 2006)

Shane Watson (World Cup – 2007, 2015, Champions Trophy - 2006, 2009)

Mitchell Johnson (World Cup – 2007, 2015, Champions Trophy - 2006, 2009)

Pat Cummins (World Cup –2015, 2023, T20 World Cup 2021, World Test Championship (WTC) 2023)

Mitchell Starc (World Cup – 2015, 2023, T20 World Cup 2021, WTC 2023)

Josh Hazlewood (World Cup – 2015, 2023, T20 World Cup 2021, WTC 2023)

Steve Smith (World Cup – 2015, 2023, T20 World Cup 2021, WTC 2023)

Rohit Sharma (World T20 2007, T20 World Cup 2024, Champions Trophy 2013, 2025)

Virat Kohli (World Cup 2011, T20 World Cup 2024, Champions Trophy 2013, 2025)