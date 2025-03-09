Champions Trophy 2025 prize money: How much did India receive?

India won their third ICC Champions Trophy title on Sunday night (March 9) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium (DICS) and received a large amount of prize money from the International Cricket Council (ICC).

In the Champions Trophy 2025 final, India defeated former winners New Zealand by four wickets, successfully chasing down 252.

Now, India are the most successful team in the history of the Champions Trophy with three titles. Their previous wins came in 2002 (Joint winners with Sri Lanka), and 2013 in England.

The Champions Trophy 2025, hosted by Pakistan, saw eight teams participating, from February 19 to March 9. India refused to travel to Pakistan due to security reasons and played all their matches in Dubai.

The total prize pot for Champions Trophy 2025 was $6.9 million (Rs 60.13 crore), a 53 per cent increase from the 2017 edition.

The was the first global cricket tournament to be hosted in Pakistan since 1996, and saw matches being played in Karachi, Lahore and Rawalpindi.

The format of this year’s tournament witnessed the eight teams divided into two groups of four, with the top two teams in each group progressing to the semi-finals.

The ICC Men’s Champions Trophy is played every four years with the world’s top eight ODI teams.

Here is how much prize money India got for winning Champions Trophy 2025, and also other teams

Winner (India): $2.24 million (Rs 19.52 crore)

Runners-up (New Zealand): $1.12 million (Rs 9.76 crore)

Semi-finalists (Australia and South Africa): $560,000 each (Rs 4.88 crore each)

Fifth and sixth placed teams will earn $350,000 (Rs 3.05 crore)

Seventh and eighth-placed sides take home $140,000 (Rs 1.22 crore)

$34,000 (Rs 29.6 lakh) for each group match win