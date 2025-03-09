India’s road to Champions Trophy title: Dominance in Dubai with all-win record

India remained unbeaten throughout the eight-team tournament to win the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in Dubai on Sunday (March 9).

In the final, India defeated New Zealand by four wickets at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium (DICS).

Winning streak in Dubai

India’s campaign for success in the Champions Trophy 2025 title started on February 20 when they cruised to a six-wicket victory over Bangladesh in Dubai.

Then, they got the better of arch-rivals Pakistan by six wickets followed by a 44-run success over the Kiwis to Group A with an all-win record.

In the semifinals, India faced Australia, who finished second in Group B. In a tricky run chase of 265, Virat Kohli took them home, scoring a fine 84.

The summit clash on Sunday saw the ‘Men in Blue’ restricting the Kiwis to 251/7 and then chasing the target in overs for the loss of wicket. Captain Rohit set the tone in the run chase by smashing a quick half-century.

India’s matches in Dubai

Playing all their matches at the same venue in Dubai after refusing to travel to tournament hosts Pakistan due to security reasons, India, dominated on slow pitches that assisted spinners.

India had packed their 15-man squad with five spinners (Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, and Washington Sundar) and that proved decisive in bagged their second successive ICC trophy. Last year, India won the T20 World Cup beating South Africa in the final on the Caribbean islands.

India’s results in the Champions Trophy 2025

February 20 (Thursday) – India (231/4) beat Bangladesh (228) by 6 wickets

Player of the match: Shubman Gill (101 not out)

February 23 (Sunday) – India (244/4) beat Pakistan (241) by 6 wickets

Player of the match: Virat Kohli (100 not out)

March 2 (Sunday) – India (249/9) beat New Zealand (205) by 44 runs

Player of the match: Varun Chakravarthy (5/42)

Semi-final: March 4 (Tuesday) – India (267/6) beat Australia (264) by 4 wickets

Player of the match: Virat Kohli (84)

Final: March 9 (Sunday) – India (254/6) beat New Zealand (251/7) by 4 wickets

Player of the match: Rohit Sharma (76)

India’s Champions Trophy-winning 15-man squad

Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul (wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Harshit Rana, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh.

Note: Rishabh Pant, Washington Sundar, and Arshdeep Singh did not feature in any of the Champions Trophy 2025 matches.