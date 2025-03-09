Champions Trophy winners list (1998-2025): India set record with 3rd title

India on Sunday night (March 9) became the most successful team in the history of the ICC Champions Trophy by winning their third title in the 50-over tournament.

In the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium (DICS), India, unbeaten throughout the eight-team tournament, defeated former champions New Zealand by wickets.

252-run target

After restricting the Kiwis to 251/7 in 50 overs, India chased down the target in 49 overs (254/6).

India won the Champions Trophy in 2002, 2013 and now. In 2002, they shared the title with hosts Sri Lanka after the final could not be completed due to rain over two days.

Australia are the next most successful team in the Champions Trophy history with two titles, back-to-back in 2006 and 2009.

The Champions Trophy initially began as ICC Knockout Trophy in 1998, and was held every two years. Later, it was hosted every four years.

Winners of ICC Champions Trophy (1998 to 2025)

South Africa (Dhaka, Bangladesh, 1998); Runners-up: West Indies

New Zealand (Nairobi, Kenya, 2000); Runners-up: India

India and Sri Lanka joint winners (Colombo, 2002)

West Indies (The Oval, London, 2004); Runners-up: England

Australia (Mumbai, India, 2006); Runners-up: West Indies

Australia (Centurion, South Africa, 2009); Runners-up: New Zealand

India (Birmingham, England, 2013); Runners-up: England

Pakistan (The Oval, London, 2017); Runners-up: India

India (Dubai, UAE, 2025); Runners-up: New Zealand

Note: Australia are the only side to win back-to-back titles – in 2006 and 2009.