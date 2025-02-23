India vs Pakistan Live: Shakeel hits fifty as Pakistan look to accelerate

Hello and welcome to The Federal’s live coverage of the India vs Pakistan ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium (DICS).

India enter this blockbuster Group A clash with a six-wicket win over Bangladesh in their tournament opener on Thursday (February 20). Pakistan, on the other hand, are in a must-win situation today after their 60-run loss to New Zealand.

A victory today will take India closer to a place in the semi-finals while Pakistan will face early elimination.

The eight-team Champions Trophy kicked off on February 19 and the final will be held on March 9. The sides are divided into two groups with the top two from each pool progressing to the semi-finals.

Follow all the live updates from India vs Pakistan match here.