India vs Pakistan: 7 players to watch in Dubai

In less than 24 hours from now, India and Pakistan will face off in Dubai in a Group A match of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Fans are expecting a thrilling contest at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium (DICS) on Sunday (February 23).

India hold edge in this high-voltage clash as they enter the match with four ODI wins in a row including a victory over Bangladesh in their Champions Trophy opener on Thursday (February 20).

Pakistan are in a must-win situation to keep their hopes alive of reaching the semi-finals after losing by 60 runs to New Zealand in the tournament’s opening match in Karachi on Wednesday.

Here are 7 players to watch out for in the India vs Pakistan Champions Trophy clash in Dubai.

1. Rohit Sharma: All eyes will be on India captain Rohit right from the time he walks out for the toss in Dubai. Fans and experts will be keenly watching as to what decision he will take if he wins the toss. Also, he is one of the key batters for India as an opener. The team always depends on him to give a great start to the innings, be it batting first or chasing. He was in top form against Bangladesh, hitting a 36-ball 41 with seven fours. In the India vs Pakistan previous Champions Trophy meeting, in 2017 edition final, Rohit was dismissed for a duck, and Pakistan went on to win the trophy. He will be hoping to make amends for that with a big knock in Dubai on Sunday.

2. Shubman Gill: The Indian vice-captain Gill has been in a great form, entering the big game with back-to-back hundreds. Thanks to his unbeaten 101 against Bangladesh, India managed to win in conditions not conducive for batting. He and Rohit will walk out to open the batting and they will be eyeing another great start against Pakistani pace attack.

3. Mohammad Rizwan: For Pakistan, their captain Rizwan will be one of the important players. He will be under immense pressure to marshall his troops, do wicketkeeping duties and also bat well. His captaincy will be under scrutiny in this match as always for all skippers in India vs Pakistan encounters.

4. Babar Azam: Pakistan will be hoping Babar will improve his strike rate and score freely against India. He faced criticism in the Champions Trophy opener against New Zealand when he took 90 balls for his 64 (Strike rate 71.11) as the team was chasing 321 in Karachi. In Fakhar Zaman’s absence due to injury, Babar’s responsibility has increased to hold the innings together and bring in all his experience.

5. Mohammed Shami: In Jasprit Bumrah’s absence, Shami is the leader of the Indian pace attack. And, he delivered in the game against Bangladesh, taking five wickets for 53 runs in his 10 overs. This is a fine comeback from injury and he is one of the key bowlers for India against Pakistan.

6. Virat Kohli: Be it any cricket match involving India, it is hard to ignore Kohli’s contributions. Though he is struggling for form at the moment, Kohli is a big match player and would be itching to contribute to the team against Pakistan. He plays a major role in India’s success not only with the bat but the way he motivates his teammates and involves the fans at the stadium while fielding. His energy and aggressive approach is significant for India.

7. Shaheen Shah Afridi: Pakistan’s fast bowler Afridi had a forgettable outing against New Zealand, going wicketless in his 10 overs and conceding 68 runs. He will be keen to come good against India. His spell with the new ball is crucial against Rohit and Gill. Pakistan would want Afridi to get early wickets and put pressure on the Indian middle order.