India vs Pakistan: Kohli completes 14,000 ODI runs, breaks Tendulkar’s record

Virat Kohli on Sunday (February 23) became the quickest batter to complete 14,000 runs in ODIs during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match in Dubai.

At the Dubai International Cricket Stadium (DICS), Kohli reached the milestone when on 15. The 36-year-old reached 14,000 runs in his 299th ODI and 287 innings, with a cover drive boundary off Haris Rauf. He is the fastest to the milestone, bettering Indian batting legend Sachin Tendulkar’s record of 359 matches (350 innings) by a long way.

Kohli's records

Kohli was also the fastest to 8,000, 9,000, 10,000, 11,000, 12,000, and 13,000 ODI runs.

He has moved from 13,000 to 14,000 runs in 20 innings. He had crossed 13,000 runs in 267 innings.

Kohli is the third batter after Tendulkar (18,426 runs) and Sri Lankan great Kumar Sangakkara (14,234) to enter the 14,000 ODI runs club. Kohli made his ODI debut against Sri Lanka in 2008 and since then he has emerged as one of the greats in the 50-over format.

Kohli's catches record

Earlier, during the Pakistan innings, Kohli became the leading catcher for India in ODIs. He has now taken 158 catches in the format, going past Mohammad Azharuddin's record of 156.

Overall, Kohli is third in the all-time ODI list behind Mahela Jayawardene (218) and Ricky Ponting (160).



