Mohammed Shami breaks records during Champions Trophy

Paceman Mohammed Shami became the fastest Indian bowler to reach 200 ODI wickets during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match against Bangladesh in Dubai on Thursday (February 20).

Shami also became the leading wicket-taker for India in ICC ODI events, going past Zaheer Khan.

Five-wicket haul for Shami

Returning to international cricket after a long injury layoff, Shami grabbed three wickets to reach the milestone in his 104th match and better former India pacer Ajit Agarkar's record of reaching the mark in 133 matches.

Later, he added two more to finish with figures of 5/53 in 10 overs. Bangladesh were bowled out for 228 in 49.4 overs.

Jaker Ali, who made 68, was his 200th wicket. Overall, the 34-year-old fast bowler is the second quickest to 200 ODI wickets, behind Australian left-arm pacer Mitchell Starc, who needed 102 games.

Shami's superb average

One of India's finest seamers, Shami averages less than 25 in the ODI format and has already taken six fifers and 10 four-wicket hauls. Shami is the eighth Indian to complete 200 wickets in ODI cricket.

In ICC ODI events (World Cups and Champions Trophy), Shami now has 60 wickets in 19 matches to top the list among Indian bowlers. He surpassed Zaheer's tally of 59 (32 matches).







