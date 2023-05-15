IPL 2023 playoffs: 9 games, 9 teams in contention; how they can qualify

Here are the playoff scenarios explained, ahead of tonight’s match between Gujarat Titans (GT) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Ahmedabad.

It is an exciting finish in the IPL 2023 playoffs race beginning today (May 15). The league phase enters the final week Monday with nine teams in contention to book the four playoff spots.

IPL 2023 has so far witnessed 61 matches and still no team is assured of a playoff berth. The league phase, which ends next Sunday (May 21), has nine more games left and we will have to wait till the last game on the last day to complete the playoffs line-up.

Also read: IPL 2023: Gavaskar runs to Dhoni for his autograph

So who will be those four teams that will qualify for IPL 2023 playoffs? Here are the scenarios explained, ahead of tonight’s match between Gujarat Titans (GT) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Ahmedabad.

Advertisement

Gujarat Titans (GT) – Remaining games: 2 (May 15: Vs SRH, Ahmedabad; May 21: Vs RCB, Bengaluru; Points: 16, Net Run Rate: 0.761)

Defending champions Gujarat Titans are currently on top of the IPL 2023 standings with 16 points and have a healthy net run rate (0.761). A win in one of their last two games will seal a spot in the playoffs and will also ensure a finish in the top-two. However, if GT lose both their games, and depending on other results, there is a possibility of four teams finishing on 16 points, and the sides battling for third and fourth slots in playoffs. In such a scenario of GT losing two games, Chennai Super Kings (CSK), and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) can reach 17 points each and secure the top-two places in the league table.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) – Remaining game: 1 (May 20: Vs DC, Delhi; Points: 15, NRR: 0.381)

The equation for CSK is simple – win the final league game and go into the playoffs. A loss could see them being eliminated as five teams can accumulate more than 15 points. However, depending on those results going MS Dhoni’s team’s way, CSK could still qualify with 15 points.

Also read: IPL 2023 points table after 61 matches

Mumbai Indians (MI) – Remaining games: 2 (May 16: Vs LSG, Lucknow; May 21: Vs SRH, Mumbai; Points: 14, NRR: -0.117)

To keep their qualification in their own hands, MI too need to win both their games. If they lose both, their chances will be less. Even if they face defeat in one game, they have to depend on other results to go through.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) – Remaining games: 2 (May 16: Vs MI, Lucknow; May 20: Vs KKR, Kolkata; Points: 13, NRR: 0.309)

LSG also need to win their remaining two games to reach the playoffs. However, losses in both will knock them out. If they win one, they will have to depend on other results as there is a chance of five sides getting to 16 or more points. The best for LSG is to win two in two and assure themselves of a top-four finish.

Also read: IPL 2023: Dhoni, CSK thank Chennai fans

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) – Remaining games: 2 (May 18: Vs SRH, Hyderabad; May 21: Vs GT, Bengaluru; Points: 12, NRR: 0.166)

A massive 112-run over RR on Sunday has boosted RCB’s net run rate. They need to win both their games and still, they could miss out on qualification as there could be other teams too on 16 points. However, if they lose one and other results go in their favour, they could grab the fourth spot.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) – Remaining game: 1 (May 19: Vs PBKS, Dharamsala; Points: 12, NRR: 0.140)

RR’s 112-run loss to RCB on Sunday has caused major damage to their net run rate. Even if they win their last game against Punjab Kings (PBKS), that might not be enough to assure them a playoff spot. Though on 14 points they could qualify based on other results. A loss against PBKS will eliminate them.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) – Remaining game: 1 (May 20: Vs LSG, Kolkata; Points: 12; NRR: -0.256)

KKR progressing to the playoffs looks unlikely even if they win their last game at home. They can finish on maximum 14 points and that might not be enough given their poor net run rate. A loss will definitely knock them out.

Punjab Kings (PBKS) – Remaining games: 2 (May 17: Vs DC, Dharamsala, May 19: Vs RR, Dharamsala; Points: 12, NRR: -0.268)

Even if PBSK win both of their remaining matches, still qualification may not be assured as six teams can touch the 16-point mark and net run rate will play a big role in deciding the playoff slots. One loss and how other results pan out, PBKS could still be in contention. For that, they need to boost their net run rate.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) – Remaining games: 3 (May 15: Vs GT, Ahmedabad; May 18: Vs RCB, Hyderabad; May 21: Vs MI, Mumbai; Points: 8, NRR: -0.471)

SRH’s road to playoffs is tough and even if they win all their three matches, it may not guarantee them a spot in the top four. It all depends on other results.

Delhi Capitals (Eliminated) – Remaining games: 2 (May 17: Vs PBKS, Dharamsala; May 20: Vs CSK, Delhi; Points: 8, NRR: -0.686)

DC have no chance of qualifying for the playoffs but they will be hoping to finish on a high in the last two games and upset other teams’ playoff plans.